3 Reasons Not to Delay Social Security in 2026

Key Points

You should claim Social Security right away if you're out of work and need money.

Consider an immediate filing if you're eligible for Social Security and are in poor health.

There's no sense in delaying your claim past your 70th birthday.

Now that 2026 is underway, you may be making different plans for the upcoming 12 months. But should one of those plans be to claim Social Security? Maybe. If any of these factors apply to you, it's a sign that you shouldn't hold off on claiming Social Security in 2026.

1. You've lost your job and can't find work

If you're out of work and aren't yet 62, you're out of luck when it comes to Social Security. The earliest age to sign up for benefits is 62.

But if you're eligible for Social Security, are out of work, and find yourself getting increasingly desperate by the day, then it could pay to sign up for benefits rather than continue to torture yourself mentally -- or, worse yet, subject yourself to costly debt, like having to charge living costs on a credit card.

It's not a given that you have savings to fall back on. If you don't have a nest egg to tap and you've been struggling to find work, you shouldn't hesitate to sign up for Social Security so you can cover your essential expenses while you figure out your next steps.

2. You have significant health issues

Delaying your Social Security claim could lead to a higher lifetime paycheck -- but usually only if you end up living a reasonably long life. If you have significant health issues and are eligible to sign up for benefits this year, you may want to do so.

If you haven't yet reached full retirement age, claiming Social Security will result in permanently reduced benefits on a monthly basis. But you might end up with more lifetime Social Security income if you file early and end up passing away at a relatively young age.

3. You're turning 70 this year

Social Security will reward you with an 8% boost to your monthly checks for each year you delay your claim past full retirement age. However, that incentive goes away once you turn 70. So if you'll be reaching age 70 this year, there's no financial sense in delaying your Social Security claim.

If you've already turned 70 and didn't sign up for Social Security yet, file for benefits immediately. Social Security pays up to six months of retroactive benefits, so it may not be too late to claim the money you were entitled to earlier.

You'll often hear that delaying your Social Security claim is a smart financial move. And the truth is that in some cases, it definitely can be. But if any of these scenarios apply to you, it makes the argument that you should not, in fact, delay your Social Security filing this year.

