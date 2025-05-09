3 Reasons to Load Up on XRP Before June 2025

After skyrocketing in value by nearly 600% after the 2024 election, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has settled into a relatively narrow trading range around the $2 mark. But that could be about to change, with XRP on the verge of another major breakout.

Right now, June 2025 is shaping up to be the month when three important catalysts combine to send XRP higher. If so, this might be your last chance to buy XRP for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Spot ETF approval

The first major catalyst is the potential approval of a new spot XRP ETF. All eyes are now on June 17, which is the date when the SEC might sign off on a spot XRP ETF application from Franklin Templeton (NYSE: BEN). There were initially hopes that the SEC might do this in early May, but the decision has now been pushed back to June.

Approval of a spot ETF, of course, would be huge for XRP. It could finally bring mainstream adoption for XRP, which was once one of the biggest names in the crypto world. XRP bulls like to point to the example of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which had its spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in January 2024. As soon as these ETFs started trading, Bitcoin soared in price.

Of course, there are no guarantees that a new spot ETF will also send the price of XRP soaring. After all, the launch of the new spot ETFs for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) last July had little impact on its price. And there are still concerns about how much demand there might be for a spot XRP ETF, especially amid global economic turmoil and tariff uncertainty.

That being said, there are now at least seven different spot XRP ETF applications in the pipeline (including the one from Franklin Templeton), so the conventional wisdom is that at least one of them will be approved before the end of 2025.

The Federal Reserve to the rescue?

Another big catalyst could be the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on June 17-18. If the U.S. economy is showing signs of stalling out as a result of a trade war, interest rate cuts could be on the agenda. Historically, interest rate cuts have been good for crypto, and especially for altcoins such as XRP.

The basic idea here is that rate cuts make higher-yielding risky assets more attractive on a relative basis. As a result, interest rate cuts typically lead to the infusion of cheap, fast money into the crypto sector. This could lead to crypto investors moving up higher on the risk curve. Instead of focusing solely on Bitcoin, they might be incentivized to search out low-cost altcoins such as XRP with significant future growth potential.

XRP industry event

The third potential catalyst is XRPLAPEX. That strange mix of letters might mean nothing to the average investor, but it means everything to members of the XRP developer community. The APEX event is the largest annual summit for the XRP community, and this year's event will feature top executives at Ripple, the company behind the XRP token.

So, here's my thinking here: Most developer conferences for major tech companies lead to new product announcements, new partnership announcements, and an updated roadmap for where the company is headed next. I'm expecting the same to happen at this year's APEX event, which will take place in Singapore on June 10-12.

Right now, the agenda for APEX is still being finalized. However, Ripple says that there will be sessions dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), cross-chain interoperability (i.e., the ability for digital assets to move across blockchains), decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. A splashy new announcement from Ripple in any of these areas could send the price of XRP soaring.

How much higher can XRP go?

Admittedly, all three of these catalysts are highly speculative, and there is no guarantee that any of them will result in a big bounce for XRP. However, all three of these catalysts coming together at a single point in time in June is certainly intriguing.

We've already seen that XRP has the potential to go parabolic. It skyrocketed from $0.50 on Election Day to $3.39 in just over two months. A lot depends on the overall macroeconomic environment, of course, but I'm starting to become much more bullish on the long-term outlook for XRP. I'm circling June 2025 on the calendar, and hoping for the best.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,103!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.