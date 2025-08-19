3 Reasons to Buy XRP Before 2026

Key Points Twice already in 2025, XRP has given investors a taste of just how fast it can soar in value.

The end of regulatory uncertainty, combined with anticipation of new spot ETFs, could send XRP much higher.

Some analysts expect XRP to triple or quadruple in value, but you should approach these predictions with a healthy dose of skepticism.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

After a spectacular summer rally that saw its price climb to a new 52-week high, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is attracting new interest from investors looking for a cryptocurrency with ultra-high upside. XRP also went on a stunning 580% rally in late 2024 and early 2025, so it definitely has the type of rocket fuel needed to reach escape velocity.

There are three good reasons to load up on XRP now, while it's still trading for just $3. Wait too much longer, and you may miss out on its upside. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. The end to regulatory uncertainty around Ripple (XRP)

First and foremost, all of the legal and regulatory issues that have dogged XRP during the past five years now appear to be over. A long-standing legal case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple, the company that launched the XRP token, was settled in August, with both sides agreeing to withdraw all appeals. Although Ripple will still need to pay a $125 million fine to the SEC, the path is now paved for rapid growth.

Broadly speaking, the pro-crypto policies of the Trump administration have been a huge boon for XRP. Anticipation of these policies is what led to its spectacular post-election rally. Investors realized that the SEC would soon be taking a new approach to crypto, including a potential resolution of the Ripple case.

2. The imminent arrival of new spot ETFs

With these regulatory and legal issues out of the way, the arrival of new spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for XRP could be any day now. A handful of top investment firms have already filed ETF applications with the SEC, and the growing expectation now is that final approval will come by mid-October. According to Bloomberg, the chances of approval are 95% by the end of 2025.

So it's really a matter of when, not if, the spot XRP ETFs arrive this year. The conventional wisdom is that, as soon as the new ETFs start trading, the crypto will see a bounce in price. The same phenomenon occurred last year, when the new spot Bitcoin ETFs started trading. Investor money poured into the funds, sending the token's price soaring.

3. The growth prospects for XRP are off the charts

The big question is just how much higher XRP can go from here. Its investor community is buzzing about recent predictions from European analysts suggesting that the world's third-largest cryptocurrency might be in for another spectacular rally. XRP could soar from $3 to $8, and perhaps even $13, if everything goes its way. Long term, it could hit $50 or even $100.

For that to happen, a lot has to go right for XRP. According to the ultra-bullish scenario, XRP would eventually need to overtake Bitcoin in overall functionality. The idea here is that while Bitcoin is just a digital currency and store of value, XRP is a crypto token powering the Ripple payment network. So it could make possible blockchain-powered technological innovations, such as the tokenization of real-world assets.

The problem, from my perspective, is that these grandiose claims about XRP have been made for years. And yet, in an entire decade, it has never once traded higher than $4. So it seems unreasonable to be talking about the crypto tripling, quadrupling, or quintupling in value anytime soon. Let's eclipse the old all-time high of $3.84 first, and then we can talk about soaring to the stratosphere.

However, a strong case can be made that now is the time to buy XRP. The regulatory shackles have been taken off, and it has the real potential to move significantly higher. Just beware of any pie-in-the-sky forecasts that are grounded in nothing more than hope and a giant dollop of crypto optimism.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,155!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,106,071!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.