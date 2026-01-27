3 Reasons to Buy Tesla Before March 2026

Key Points

Tesla reports earnings this week. Don't buy until the bad news has passed.

International FSD approvals and a Cybercab production announcement could be mere months or weeks away.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Three weeks ago, I made the case for why Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- not Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and certainly not Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- is the strongest bet on electric-vehicle (EV) stocks today. Tesla stock cost $449 a share when I wrote that. It costs the exact same $449 today, Jan. 23.

You will therefore not be shocked to learn that my opinion of Tesla stock... also has not changed.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why not? Valued at just under $1.5 trillion and boasting $4.8 billion in earnings over the last 12 months, Tesla stock costs a staggering 310 times earnings. Valued on earnings alone, it's not a cheap stock. Yet Tesla still earns more than any of its EV rivals, with the possible exception of BYD. BYD's GAAP earnings are $5.5 billion, but its free cash flow is negative, versus positive-$6.8 billion for Tesla.

If you want to own any EV stock, therefore, I think Tesla is the best one to own.

Now, here are three reasons you might want to buy Tesla stock after Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday but before it reports earnings again in April -- and ideally, before March.

Buy after Wednesday

Tesla will report its Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, and the news probably won't be great. Analysts are forecasting a 3.7% decline in revenue to $24.8 billion, and a 38% decline in earnings to $0.45 per share. The company might miss those numbers, though.

Q4 deliveries missed expectations earlier this month, falling 15.6% year over year. This sales-tracker data implies a revenue decline much steeper than 3.7%, and if that happens, the stock could sell off -- giving you a chance to buy in at a better price.

Buy before FSD approval

Tesla is seeking permission to operate its electric cars with full self-driving (FSD) in both Europe and China. Elon Musk has said he expects to receive FSD approval in either or both countries, potentially as early as March, permitting the company to both market FSD as a high-profit-margin service and expand testing of its cars' autonomous driving functions there.

Investors are likely to respond positively to a positive outcome, potentially lifting the stock price after a post-earnings sell-off in January.

Buy before Cybercabs start hitting the streets

Elon Musk plans to begin production of his fully autonomous, driverless Cybercab EV in April. And granted, Musk is famous for setting aggressive targets and then missing them, sometimes by quite a lot. Still, the potential for Cybercab to begin rolling out of the factory and onto the highway in April means you have to anticipate at least the possibility that the stock will take off then. Buying in March or even February eliminates the risk that you'll be buying too late to cash in on the Cybercab enthusiasm.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $483,652 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,589 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $462,174!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.