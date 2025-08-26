3 Reasons to Buy Super Micro Stock Before It's Too Late

Key Points Companies are pouring billions into AI hardware made by companies like Super Micro.

Super Micro's low valuation and a "picks and shovels" business model make it a compelling long-term pick.

10 stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer ›

Three years ago, OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced generative AI to the world. The technology has since grown to underpin a multi-billion-dollar industry, making chipmaker Nvidia the world's most valuable company.

That said, investors now face the challenges of finding overlooked AI stocks that haven't been caught up in the hype. Let's discuss three reasons why Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) could be a good long-term pick.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. The AI hardware opportunity looks resilient

As with any hyped-up new technology, there are growing fears that generative AI could be a bubble. This month, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published a report suggesting that only 5% of AI pilot programs deliver rapid revenue acceleration for corporate clients (the other 95% made little impact). But while this report spooked many investors, it's essential to look at the situation in its full context.

When a new technology is introduced, there will be a learning curve as companies and executives learn how to make it work or integrate it into their existing workflows. A similar challenge occurred with the internet in the early 2000s, and generative AI will probably be no exception.

Furthermore, as a hardware supplier, Super Micro operates on the "picks and shovels" side of AI -- selling computer servers and liquid cooling systems for data centers. This niche focus means its business can still succeed, even if the end clients don't profit. The stock allows investors to bet on AI as a whole without trying to pick winners in the increasingly competitive and uncertain software side of the industry.

2. The recent drop could be a good entry point

Super Micro's fourth-quarter earnings were weaker than expected. Revenue came in at $5.76 billion compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. And management cites operational challenges like tariffs, which could impact its globalized manufacturing supply chain.

That said, the situation isn't all bad. Investors should remember that Super Micro is still growing. In fact, its top line increased 8% compared to the prior year period, which means there is still healthy demand for its products. And while President Donald Trump's global trade war could be a near-term hit to margins, Super Micro aims to limit this challenge by boosting its U.S. manufacturing capabilities in California and potentially expanding to additional, lower-cost states like Mississippi and Texas.

3. Rock-bottom valuations

The final and biggest reason for investors to take a closer look at Super Micro is its low price tag. While the company clearly has some struggles, these are already priced into its valuation. Shares still trade at a whopping 64% discount to their all-time high of $118 reached in March 2024.

A big part of Super Micro's decline had to do with scandals involving delayed financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a now-discredited short-seller report that accused its management of accounting irregularities (in December, an independent special committee found no evidence of misconduct). But while these issues look resolved, some investors are still shying away from the equity.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17, Super Micro trades at a sharp discount to both the S&P 500 average of 23 and other AI hardware alternatives like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, which boast forward P/Es of 40 and 43, respectively. While the company doesn't have the economic moat or growth potential of a specialized chipmaker, it looks like a compelling value-oriented pick in an incredibly hyped up industry.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Will Ebiefung has positions in Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.