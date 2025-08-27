3 Reasons to Buy Space ETFs With a Long-Term View

The space economy is rapidly emerging as a new frontier, with frequent global breakthroughs. The S&P Kensho Space Index has far outpaced the S&P 500 over the past year and this year, showing rising investor confidence.

S&P Kensho Space Index is up 27.4% this year against 10.2% gains in the S&P 500. Over the past year, the space index has surged more than 53% versus 10.2% advancement in the S&P 500.

Below we highlight a few factors that could drive the space-related stocks and the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ahead.

Rising Commercial and Defense Applications

Analysts suggest the timing may be favorable for space-related investments. Lukas Muehlbauer of IPOX Research points to U.S. government initiatives like the Golden Dome missile interception system as drivers of high valuations across the industry. With both commercial and defense applications expanding, space companies are enjoying stronger fundamentals and greater market confidence.

IPO Momentum Returns to the Space Sector

After years of muted listings, space and defense companies are once again heading to public markets. While the sector had leaned heavily on SPACs in previous years, traditional IPOs are regaining traction. In 2025 alone, several high-profile IPOs have made headlines:

Karman Holdings debuted in February, surging to a valuation near $4 billion. Voyager Technologies went public shortly after, hitting a $3.8 billion valuation as its shares skyrocketed 125% on day one. Firefly Aerospace joined Nasdaq following the successful landing of its Blue Ghost lunar lander.

This renewed wave of IPO activity points to growing investor appetite for space exploration and satellite technology companies.

SpaceX’s Starship Test Launch

SpaceX achieved a major milestone on Aug. 26, 2025, with the launch of its colossal Starship rocket. After a few failures earlier this year, the rocket completed its first successful payload deployment of eight dummy Starlink satellites.

The nearly 400-foot-tall vehicle also executed an in-orbit engine relight and tested its reusable heat shield — a key technology that could dramatically cut costs for future missions. NASA has tapped Starship to serve as the Human Landing System for Artemis III. Beyond lunar exploration, its vast payload capacity aligns with Elon Musk’s vision for Mars colonization.

SpaceX, which Musk believes to hit $15.5 billion in revenues this year, was planning an insider share sale that would value the company at $400 billion, according to a Bloomberg July report, indicating its growing influence in the commercial space market.

ETFs in Focus

Given the above backdrop, for investors with a long-term horizon, now may be an intriguing time to consider space ETFs.

Procure Space ETF UFO: Tracks the S-Network Space Index, covering companies directly engaged in space industries. Expense ratio: 0.94%. The ETF gained more than 6% on Aug. 26, 2025.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX: Focuses on disruptive companies advancing aerospace technologies. The ETF, which charges 75 bps in fees, gained 1.2% yesterday.

Spear Alpha ETF SPRX: Invests in innovative firms, including those in the space sector. It charges 75 bps in fees and added 1.6% on Aug. 26.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT: Covers frontier technologies tied to space and deep-sea exploration. The fund charges 45 bps in fees and added 1.6% on Aug. 26.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procure Space ETF (UFO): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT): ETF Research Reports

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX): ETF Research Reports

Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.