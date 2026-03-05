3 Reasons to Buy Modine Stock Despite its Premium Valuation

Shares of Modine Manufacturing MOD have been on a remarkable run. The stock has surged roughly 57% year to date and currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of about 29.8, well above the peer group average of 11.9. Such a premium valuation naturally raises questions about whether the rally has already run its course.



However, the company’s strong positioning in high-growth markets, improving margins and disciplined operational strategy suggest that the growth story may still have room to play out. Below are three key reasons why investors should still invest in the company despite its elevated valuation.

MOD’s Climate Solutions’ Unit Momentum

Modine has been steadily transforming itself into a focused climate solutions provider. The company has expanded this business through a series of targeted acquisitions aimed at strengthening its capabilities and broadening its customer reach.

Over the past few years, Modine has added several businesses to its Climate Solutions portfolio. In fiscal 2024, the company acquired Scott Springfield Manufacturing and key operating assets of Napps Technology. More recently, in fiscal 2026, it completed three additional acquisitions — AbsolutAire, L.B. White and Climate by Design International. These deals expanded Modine’s presence in HVAC systems, specialty heating and advanced air-handling solutions.

At the same time, the company is simplifying its business structure. Modine plans to combine its Performance Technologies unit with Gentherm (THRM) through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Once completed— expected in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026— the move will leave Modine as a pure-play diversified Climate Solutions company.

Operational performance in the segment is also improving. Climate Solutions margins expanded sequentially in fiscal third-quarter 2026. Management expects margins in the 20-21% range in the fourth quarter. The company also aims to exit fiscal 2026 with its highest quarterly margin level on record and is targeting margins of 20-23% for fiscal 2027. This steady improvement indicates that Modine’s strategic repositioning is starting to pay off.

AI Boom Fuels Data Center Cooling Demand for MOD

A major growth driver for Modine is the rapidly expanding market for data center cooling. The rise of artificial intelligence is fueling an unprecedented wave of data center construction around the world. As computing power rises, managing heat efficiently has become one of the biggest challenges for operators.

Cooling systems are now a critical component of data center infrastructure. In many cases, access to cooling capacity can determine how quickly hyperscale operators can expand their facilities. This shift is creating strong demand for advanced cooling technologies.

Modine appears well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Firms like Vertiv Holdings VRT and Johnson Controls International JCI are also benefiting as data center operators ramp up investments in cooling and building-efficiency technologies.

Modine’s data center sales increased 31% sequentially in fiscal third-quarter 2026. Management expects meaningful additional volumes in the fourth quarter, with quarterly revenues from the segment expected to exceed $400 million.

Even more encouraging is the visibility provided by Modine’s order book. The company reported record order intake, roughly split between chillers and other data center products. This demand has extended revenue visibility to nearly five years.

Management expects the data center business to grow at a compound annual rate of 50-70% over the next two fiscal years. Capacity expansion plans are already underway to support that trajectory, with additional chiller production lines expected to come online in fiscal 2028. The company’s current capital investment plan supports potential data center revenues of up to roughly $3 billion over time. Long-term capacity agreements with customers further strengthen the predictability of future revenues.

Operational Discipline to Support Modine’s Profitability

Beyond growth opportunities, Modine is also focused on improving profitability through disciplined operational management. A key part of this effort is the company’s adoption of the 80/20 operating framework.

The principle— which suggests that 80% of outcomes often come from 20% of inputs— helps the company prioritize resources toward its most profitable products, customers and markets. By focusing on areas that offer the strongest returns and sustainable growth potential, Modine aims to streamline operations and eliminate unnecessary complexity.

This approach is already delivering results. In fiscal 2025, the company managed to expand gross margins despite lower overall sales volumes by applying these principles. As part of its restructuring efforts, Modine closed a technical service center in Germany and implemented targeted workforce adjustments and product line transfers. These steps helped optimize global capacity while improving supply-chain and manufacturing efficiency.

Management expects the benefits of this strategy to continue supporting profitability. For fiscal 2026, Modine projects revenue growth of 20-25%, with sales expected to reach $3.10-$3.23 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the range of $455-$475 million, implying growth of 16-21%.

MOD’s Surprise History and Estimate Revisions

The company managed to pull off an earnings surprise in each of the four trailing quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 21% and 19%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 sales and EPS suggests growth of 21% and 50%, respectively, from the fiscal 2026 projected levels.

Encouragingly, the estimates have been revised upward in the last 30 days, signaling growing confidence among analysts in the company’s earnings trajectory.



MOD stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

