3 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Before 2028

Key Points Bitcoin has been on a tremendous run over the past decade and since President Donald Trump got elected.

Many investors liken the world's largest cryptocurrency to digital gold.

Bitcoin is gaining widespread acceptance in the mainstream financial system.

If you were savvy enough to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a decade ago, then you've likely generated better returns than you could have ever imagined. In fact, if you had invested in Bitcoin prior to President Donald Trump's election win last November, you'd be up over 61%, crushing the broader market.

Whether you are a fan of the digital asset or not, Bitcoin is here to stay and continues to gain more acceptance into the mainstream financial world with each passing day. Will people ever be regularly buying groceries with Bitcoin? I'm not sure, but I do think the price of Bitcoin will continue to move higher. Here are three reasons to buy the world's largest cryptocurrency before 2028.

1. Digital gold

While I think there are arguments to be made that Bitcoin doesn't always behave exactly like gold, many investors still consider the cryptocurrency as a form of digital gold and therefore a unique asset in that it can hedge inflation.

That's largely because Bitcoin is a finite asset with 21 million tokens that will ever be mined. As of May, over 93% of all Bitcoin tokens have already been mined, but the remaining tokens are expected to be mined extremely slowly. According to Cointelegraph, it could take over a century to mine the remaining Bitcoin because each time there is a halving, it significantly decreases issuance.

If you still aren't sure about Bitcoin being a form of digital gold or a worthwhile investment, listen to what Coatue Management Founder Phillippe Laffont recently said regarding his mistake in overlooking Bitcoin: "As long as other people think it's valuable, it gets more valuable over time – and that's what we missed," he said on CNBC.

2. The case for assets like gold is growing

Over the last five years, gold has rocketed 83%, which is behind the broader benchmark S&P 500 but still quite the run for what many deem to be a boring asset. Also consider that the S&P 500 has spent much of the last five years in a bull market. Bitcoin has crushed both gold and the S&P 500.

But one reason gold and perhaps Bitcoin have performed so well is due to growing concerns about the U.S. fiscal situation, which included over a $1.8 trillion deficit in fiscal year 2024 and now over $36 trillion of total debt. Each year, the U.S. budget must allocate a significant portion of funds to interest payments on the debt, which is taking away from other areas of the budget the money could be allocated toward.

Many experts and investors have surmised that the U.S. will need to find a way to grow itself out of the debt, which could lead to higher inflation over time. The country's fiscal situation also could cause other forms of market turmoil, which gold has historically performed well in. Considering past presidents and congresses have failed to get the situation under control, and that President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" is expected to add to the country's debt concerns, the situation doesn't look like it's improving, which is why assets like gold and Bitcoin may be a good long-term bet.

3. Financial acceptance

To Laffont's point, whatever your opinion on crypto and Bitcoin, it's undeniable that investors find it valuable, and we are seeing this through widescale adoption, particularly in the mainstream financial space.

More brokerages are now selling Bitcoin, and more traditional banks are offering crypto solutions like custody. BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, has even issued a report, telling investors that it is OK to allocate up to 2% of capital in a multi-asset portfolio to Bitcoin. I suspect these calls will grow louder, especially if Bitcoin's volatility continues to decline. Bitcoin may one day receive regular inclusion into the common retirement portfolio.

Under Trump's pro-crypto administration, the U.S. government has created a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that will examine budget-neutral ways of potentially purchasing more Bitcoin. This adds to the many reasons supporting Bitcoin's growing acceptance into the mainstream financial system and world.

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.