3 Reasons Analysts Love DexCom

While GLP-1 agonists have grabbed investor attention for their potential as weight loss aids, these medicines also form a crucial component of a broader set of tools to address type 2 diabetes. With about 40 million people in the United States suffering from diabetes, and incidents of type 2 diabetes rising across multiple demographics, this core function of this class of medicines is still just as relevant as it was when these drugs first became available.

This is where medical device firms like DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) come into play. DexCom is not directly involved in the GLP-1 agonist space. Rather, it is known as a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products, which are essential devices used by diabetic patients for health monitoring.

Even as makers of GLP-1 drugs have captured a lot of interest across Wall Street, DexCom is quietly building analyst support—DXCM shares currently enjoy 20 Buy ratings compared to four total Sell or Hold ratings, as well as about 40% in upside.

Analyst enthusiasm may come primarily from three key developments, including strong financial performance, a recent new product launch with a wearable sensor and an expansion of manufacturing capacity.

DexCom Starts 2026 With Excellent Fundamental Momentum

First, a look at DexCom's financials as of its latest earnings for Q1 2026. The company beat analyst predictions for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Quarterly sales came in at $1.2 billion, up 15% year-over-year (YOY), and EPS beat estimates by 9 cents. Along with these wins, both gross margin and cash generation metrics improved. Specifically, the company boosted free cash flow to end the quarter with about $2.4 billion in cash.

Management both reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance and increased guidance for operating profit and EBITDA margin. Driving many of these performance metrics is a key update surrounding pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics, which will cover DexCom's CGM products for many new patients starting in summer 2026.

Success of G7 Sensor Line

Just months ago, DexCom launched its latest CGM line, G7, improving on functionality, accessibility, and wear time relative to its prior offerings. The G7 15-Day CGM system is smaller and more user-friendly than DexCom's earlier products, and it comes with a wearable sensor that provides continuous monitoring for up to 15 days.

Launching in the final weeks of 2025, the G7 15-Day CGM has experienced a strong product rollout: the company expects that about 50% of its customer base will convert to the latest version by the end of 2026. With longer wear times and an improved algorithm already baked into the product, DexCom is also working to further strengthen the G7 CGM by adding software updates and other benefits.

What's more, DexCom's Stelo line of CGMs is designed for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients who do not use insulin. With a range of added features, including meal logging and other health tracking, it could help to broaden the company's addressable market beyond diabetes patients and turn the firm into an expanded consumer health platform, not just a wearable medical device name.

Manufacturing Expansion Boosts Margins

DexCom's rising margins are thanks in large part to its manufacturing, which has recently become more efficient as the company has invested in capacity expansion. The major cash reserves DexCom has accumulated are essential to this, allowing the firm to meet rising demand from around the world and, particularly, to expand its international operations.

Specifically, DexCom has highlighted improved throughput and inventory management as two of the major factors leading to margin expansion last quarter. A new patch adhesive is helping to increase sensor survivability as well.

DexCom shares are down about 10% year-to-date, and risks still remain for investors, including competition from other major players like Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and pricing pressure as the market continues to expand. As a medical device firm, DexCom is also subject to volatility as a result of insurance dynamics, reimbursements, changing regulatory guidelines, and so on.

Nonetheless, DexCom's strong financial growth, improving margins, latest product line, and impressive cash position, which makes aggressive expansion efforts possible, all point to the firm continuing to cement its position as a go-to provider of diabetes management tools. Expanding its efforts to non-insulin users as well helps DexCom to position itself as a broader wearable health tech firm.

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