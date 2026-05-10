3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Went Public in 2026 That You May Have Missed

Key Points

Quantum computers are powerful machines that could transform industries the way AI has done.

Several quantum computing companies capitalized on investor interest to go public in 2026.

Three recent IPOs are Xanadu Quantum Technologies, Infleqtion, and Horizon Quantum.

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Quantum computing stocks were hot in 2025, so it was inevitable that more quantum companies would join the fray in 2026. A quantum computer uses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations that would take centuries for today's supercomputers.

The technology can revolutionize fields such as artificial intelligence. As AI advances toward executing increasingly complex tasks, it requires ever-more powerful computers. This is where quantum tech can help, although it's still nascent, with players adopting different methods to harness the particles that power quantum computers. At this stage, any approach could prove the winner.

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Some recent quantum computing IPOs to consider investing in are Xanadu Quantum Technologies (NASDAQ: XNDU), Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), and Horizon Quantum (NASDAQ: HQ). Here's a look at each one.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies' use of light

Xanadu had its initial public offering (IPO) on March 27 as the first publicly traded, pure-play photonic quantum computing business, according to the company. Its use of photons is a key differentiator against competitors employing different methods.

Photons are promising because these light particles can transmit quantum data over long distances, enabling their use in networking quantum computers. This is a critical capability for AI. More quantum machines linked together unlock greater computational power. In addition, photons are inherently secure because each possesses a random quantum state, making them ideal for quantum cryptography.

Xanadu exited 2025 with $4.6 million in revenue, representing a 188% year-over-year increase. Since quantum computer tech is still in its early days, businesses in the field produce scant sales. But Xanadu's growth, spurred by new customers, indicates its photonic approach is gaining traction.

However, Xanadu is not profitable. It ended 2025 with an operating loss of $69.3 million compared to a loss of $50.6 million in the prior year. The rising costs are concerning, but its saving grace is that the IPO brought $302 million in gross proceeds. This money can sustain operations while the company grows sales.

Infleqtion and its neutral atom approach

Infleqtion became the first pure-play quantum computing company using neutral-atom technology to go public, receiving over $550 million in gross proceeds through its Feb. 17 IPO. Its approach employs atoms as they are found in nature, while many competitors use manufactured atoms produced via electrical circuits. The difference is important because neutral atoms are all identical, while artificial atoms must be corrected for defects.

This makes neutral-atom tech efficient and reliable, although using these atoms involves a slow process, as they must be herded with lasers. Even so, the approach was validated by Alphabet-owned Google Quantum AI, which announced in March it was also pursuing neutral-atom technology for its quantum machines.

Infleqtion expects sales to grow in 2026. It reached revenue of $32.5 million in 2025 and forecasts that to grow to $40 million this year.

The company benefits from producing products beyond a quantum computer chip. For example, its Tiqker atomic clock provides hyper-accurate timing and geo-location capabilities regardless of the environment, making it an attractive choice for the defense and space industries, such as for coordinating military drones.

Like Xanadu, Infleqtion is not profitable, incurring a loss from operations of $35.3 million in 2025. But unlike Xanadu, the sum is a decline from 2024's operating loss of $53 million, which is a sign the company is trying to wrangle its costs. Ideally, Infleqtion can maintain sales growth while continuing to shrink its losses.

Horizon Quantum's software strategy

Horizon Quantum is taking a different approach from Xanadu and Infleqtion. Rather than build hardware, it focuses on quantum computing software. The strategy makes sense. Companies are experimenting with various technologies to enable quantum devices, but no matter which approach eventually becomes dominant, Horizon's software will be able to run on the machine.

Moreover, existing software can't be used on quantum computers, putting Horizon in a position to become a market leader in the space, akin to Microsoft and its Windows operating system. Horizon's platform, called Triple Alpha, is currently being tested by a handful of partners.

To help fund its operations, Horizon went public on March 20, producing about $120 million in gross proceeds. The company did not produce revenue in the first quarter.

Thanks to the IPO, Horizon has the funds to maintain operations for a time. It exited Q1 with an operating loss of $6.5 million, up from the prior-year's loss of $4.7 million. The next several quarters are important for investors to watch, as they will determine if Horizon's strategy can lead to sales. Otherwise, the company may have to seek further funding to keep the lights on.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.