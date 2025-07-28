3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Wall Street Is Most Bullish About Right Now

Key Points Sealsq and Arqit Quantum focus on protecting systems against threats posed by quantum computers.

Quantum Computing Inc. is a leader in integrated photonics and nonlinear quantum optics.

Analysts think all three stocks can continue to soar, but they remain risky, speculative bets.

Warren Buffett believes in only buying stocks within his circle of competence. Peter Lynch has been a longtime proponent of buying what you know. I doubt that either legendary investor would think for a second about buying quantum computing stocks. And I suspect that many nonlegendary investors who have jumped on the quantum computing bandwagon truly understand the underlying technology they're betting on.

However, some Wall Street analysts are paid big bucks to research quantum computing companies in-depth. To do their jobs, they must have a solid understanding of exactly what those companies are doing.

It stands to reason, therefore, that investors who want to profit from quantum computing but don't fully understand it might want to pay attention to what analysts think. With that in mind, here are the three quantum computing stocks that Wall Street is most bullish about right now.

1. Sealsq

Sealsq (NASDAQ: LAES) isn't a run-of-the-mill quantum computing stock. The Geneva, Switzerland-based company isn't even developing a quantum computer. Instead, it offers products and services intended to protect data and systems against the threats posed by quantum computers.

In particular, Sealsq makes quantum-resistant chips targeted for use in defense, finance, and industrial applications, as well as Internet of Things devices. The company also built post-quantum root-of-trust and public key infrastructure (PKI) services for digital signatures, email security, and secure communications.

Even though Sealsq's share price has skyrocketed around 380% over the past 12 months, Wall Street thinks the stock can go much higher. The 12-month price target for this quantum computing stock is nearly 79% above the current share price, according to LSEG (OTC: LNST.Y). I should note, though, that price target reflects the view of only one analyst.

Investing in Sealsq is a risky proposition despite this analyst's optimism. The company continues to lose money. It expects to generate revenue of only $16 million to $20 million this year. With a market cap of around $408 million, much of Sealsq's growth prospects are already baked into the share price.

2. Arqit Quantum

You might feel a tinge of déjà vu with the next quantum computing stock on the list. Like Sealsq, Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ) focuses on protecting against quantum computers rather than developing quantum computers. The company is also headquartered across the Atlantic, but in London, England, instead of Geneva, Switzerland.

Arqit has three products. Its SKA-Platform (the SKA stands for symmetric key agreement) is a scalable platform for quantum-safe networking. NetworkSecure is a software application for protecting VPN (virtual private network) communications. Encryption Intelligence is Arqit's encryption risk advisory service that helps customers assess their encryption risks.

There are more similarities with Sealsq, too. Arqit stock has delivered huge gains over the past 12 months, soaring more than 320%. Like Sealsq, LSEG surveyed only one analyst who covers Arqit. However, that lone analyst is quite bullish about the stock. The price target for Arqit reflects an upside potential of 35%.

Want more déjà vu? Arqit is losing money hand over fist. The company isn't generating much revenue, either -- only $67,000 in the first half of fiscal year 2025. That translates to a premium valuation for the stock with Arqit's market cap hovering around $518 million. Like Sealsq, this stock offers a high-risk, but potentially high-reward, proposition.

3. Quantum Computing Inc.

Yes, we do have a bona fide developer of quantum computers in the group. The aptly named Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) markets QCi DIRAC-3, an entropy quantum computer that the company calls "the world's most powerful quantum analog machine."

Quantum Computing Inc.'s primary focus is on integrated photonics and nonlinear quantum optics. The main things you need to know about this technology are that it uses particles of light for computing and is highly promising.

Again, LSEG received input from only one analyst for Quantum Computing Inc. But that analyst really likes the stock and set a 12-month price target that's nearly 32% higher than the current share price. If Quantum Computing Inc. indeed moves higher, it will add to a jaw-dropping 2,450% gain over the past 12 months.

Unlike Sealsq and Arqit Quantum, Quantum Computing Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter. Don't get too excited, though: It was mainly due to a non-cash gain on the mark-to-market valuation of the company's warrant liability resulting from its merger with QPhoton three years ago. Without that benefit, Quantum Computing Inc. would have posted a net loss.

This stock, like the other two on our list, is a speculative bet for investors. However, the company's thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) wafers hold tremendous potential in photonic quantum computing. If this potential is realized, Quantum Computing Inc. could grow much larger than its current market cap of around $2.6 billion.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

