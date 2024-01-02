3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Tap into the Future in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we usher in 2024, quantum computing stocks are not just buzzwords but pivotal players in a technological revolution. Quantum computing, a field brewing for decades, currently stands at the forefront of innovation. It’s a realm where the peculiarities of quantum mechanics converge to forge computing power, effectively dwarfing traditional methods.

Moreover, though quantum computing still dances mostly within the experimental stages in commercial settings, its promise remains undeniable. Functional quantum systems are no longer a fragment of science fiction – they are a reality. The implications of this technology are vast and varied, stretching from societal advancements to inevitable security challenges. Yet, the promise held within these quantum computing stocks is palpable, a promise of a future where the benefits far surpass the risks.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stands out in the quantum computing space as a dedicated player, distinct from the sprawling tech giants which traditionally dominate the sector. This focus gives IonQ an edge, primarily considering its smaller market cap which hints at a robust upside potential for investors. As the first pure-play quantum computing company to go public, IonQ doesn’t just participate in the quantum computing conversation; it leads it. With the industry still in its early stages, IonQ’s role in the sector is critical to the quantum computing narrative.

A significant draw for IonQ is its impressive collaborations with all three major cloud providers. Notably, its Aria quantum computer integrates seamlessly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), a platform enabling advanced tasks, including testing quantum circuits. This accessibility is a big leap forward for quantum computing applications. Financially, IonQ’s trajectory has been remarkable. Surpassing its $100 million cumulative bookings target since 2021 and accumulating $58.4 million in bookings in 2023 alone, IonQ demonstrates potent growth. Despite its unprofitability in terms of cash flow, the company’s revenue for the third quarter surged by 122% year-over-year (YOY), a clear indicator of its mushrooming potential in a nascent yet rapidly evolving market.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has established itself as a titan in the tech sphere, particularly in 2023, with its groundbreaking h100 chips leading the charge in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The anticipation for 2024 is already high as Nvidia gears up to unveil the h200, the successor to the h100. The h200 is poised to elevate Nvidia’s status even further, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the tech world.

Beyond its AI prowess, Nvidia is making significant strides in quantum computing. Its cuQuantum project, aimed at stimulating quantum circuits, has broken new ground in the simulation of ideal and noisy qubits. Nvidia’s expertise in simulating quantum computing environments is another compelling reason for investors to take note. Moreover, Nvidia’s projections for a potential quadrupling by 2035 indicate a promising path for long-term investment.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is emerging as a powerhouse in the quantum computing sphere, achieving a pivotal breakthrough in February by reducing computational errors in its quantum bits. This advancement is a critical step towards making quantum computers not only usable but commercially viable. Alphabet’s dedication to overcoming one of the major hurdles in quantum computing commercialization highlights its commitment to leading in this innovative field.

Financially, Alphabet is on a strong footing, bolstered by its decision to efficiently reorganize its advertising business, which represents a staggering 80% of its total revenue. This reorganization comes on the heels of a remarkable $54.4 billion in ad sales in the recent quarter. Such strategic shifts could further enhance the company’s robust financial performance. Additionally, Alphabet’s foray into AI with the launch of Gemini, an AI model designed to rival Microsoft’s OpenAI, showcases its ambition to convert technological prowess into tangible sales growth. The company’s impressive top and bottom lines, with sales of $297.13 billion and net income of $66.73 billion, further solidify its position as a robust contender in the tech arena, poised for continued growth and innovation.

