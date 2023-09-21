3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Should Be on Every Investor’s Radar This Fall

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and quantum computing stocks are poised to get hot. Incredibly, no more than 20 years ago, we were at the beginning of the internet, where we used computers that weighed more than twenty kilos, looked in black and white, and took hours to perform complete processes. Then, a few years later, we have quantum computers that perform incredibly complex processes in a matter of seconds, even if that could take any other device more than two decades to solve. Quantum computers undoubtedly mark a before and after in our lives, our technological advances as humanity, and how we think and solve things. Here, you have the top quantum computing stocks that are revolutionizing this industry.

Quantum Computing Stocks: International Business Machines (IBM)

Source: shutterstock.com/LCV

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is a global technology company with a rich legacy in the industry. It offers a wide range of services, from hardware and software to cloud solutions and artificial intelligence, helping businesses worldwide thrive in the digital age.

As for their financial situation, in the second quarter, they reported revenues of $15.5 billion, with minor fluctuations but remaining relatively stable. Of note were software and consulting revenues increases, signaling strengths in its core offerings. Although infrastructure revenue declined, it is essential to note that IBM is transitioning to cloud services and artificial intelligence.

In addition, IBM improved its gross profit margin, indicating efficient cost management. Net operating cash flow increased year-to-date, indicating financial stability and the ability to invest in research and development.

On the quantum computing front, they have made a significant breakthrough, demonstrating that quantum computers can produce accurate results with over 100 qubits, surpassing the capabilities of classical supercomputers. This has generated great interest from renowned organizations, positioning IBM as a leader in this field and making it an attractive investment for those looking to benefit from the potential of this emerging technology.

Also, its collaboration with Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) in the IBM Quantum Accelerator program highlights its commitment to applying quantum computing in diverse industries, including banking.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: PK Studio / Shutterstock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a widely recognized technology powerhouse that houses various businesses, with Google being its standout subsidiary. Alphabet engages in diverse activities, spanning from Internet search, advertising, cloud computing, and hardware development.

What has been turning heads in the investment world is Alphabet’s foray into quantum computing. They’ve achieved a remarkable feat in this arena, crafting a quantum computer capable of effortlessly cracking intricate problems within seconds, tasks that would leave conventional supercomputers toiling for decades.

This groundbreaking achievement has ignited excitement for its potential to transform multiple fields, like climate science and drug discovery. The computational prowess of Google’s quantum computer is mind-boggling. To put it into perspective, it can outperform a top-tier supercomputer like Frontier by completing a calculation 47.2 years faster, underscoring the sheer might of quantum computing.

Now, let’s take a peek at their financial situation. For the quarter ending on June 30, 2023, showcased steady financial growth. Revenues have surged from $69.7 billion in 2022 to $74.6 billion in 2023, marking a year-over-year growth rate of 7%. When we account for constant currency revenues, which are adjusted to nullify the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, the growth rate shoots up even higher to an impressive 9%.

On the profitability front, they are in a robust position. Operating income has expanded from $19.5 billion to $21.8 billion, boasting a healthy operating margin of 29%. Net income has also increased, climbing from $16 billion in 2022 to $18.4 billion in 2023. This financial stability and growth serve as an enticing proposition for potential investors.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is all about creating software, hardware, and tech services that make life easier for everyday folks, businesses, and big organizations.

Speaking of their finances, they nailed it in the fourth quarter of 2023. They raked in a whopping $56.2 billion in revenue, a solid 8.3% bump compared to the previous year. Their operating income? Well, that went up by a jaw-dropping 18% to hit $24.3 billion, and their net income? It soared 20% to reach $20.1 billion. All this goodness meant that their diluted earnings per share shot up by 21%, landing at $2.69.

Why the big wins? A huge shout-out goes to Microsoft’s success in the cloud game, especially with their Azure platform. They’ve been throwing their weight behind super cool tech, like quantum computing. Their CEO, Satya Nadella, told the world that they’re all about supercharging chemistry and materials science using quantum computing.

To prove they mean business, Microsoft rolled out Azure Quantum Elements. This nifty tool lets scientists dig into chemistry and materials science using quantum computing, with some help from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

And if that sounds complex, don’t worry about it. They’ve got Copilot on Azure Quantum to make it easier for scientists to tackle those brain-bending chemistry and materials science problems using plain old natural language. It also throws in some handy tools for learning the ropes of quantum computing.

Also, they claim they’ve found something called “Majorana zero modes.” These little particles could be a game-changer for the reliability of qubits in quantum computing. Thus, I believe it is one of the top quantum computing stocks.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Should Be on Every Investor’s Radar This Fall appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.