3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points Quantum computing companies are securing billion-dollar funding rounds and strategic acquisitions, with IonQ's $1.075 billion Oxford Ionics deal signaling sector consolidation.

Government urgency around "Q-Day" encryption threats is driving regulatory support and funding into quantum security applications.

Despite sky-high valuations, early commercial milestones and technological breakthroughs suggest the space is transitioning from research to revenue.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Wall Street still treats quantum computing as science fiction, but the smartest capital allocators are betting billions that it's the next trillion-dollar frontier. BlackRock, Temasek, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just backed PsiQuantum's $1 billion funding round at a $7 billion valuation. When Nvidia starts writing checks to quantum start-ups, it's not just capital. It's ecosystem validation.

The disconnect between public market skepticism and private market euphoria creates opportunity. Governments are treating quantum supremacy as a national security imperative, terrified of losing encryption superiority when "Q-Day" arrives. Meanwhile, enterprises are already paying for quantum services today, proving demand exists before the technology even matures. Think of where artificial intelligence (AI) stood 10 years ago -- speculative, overhyped, but ultimately transformational. These three quantum pioneers offer different paths to capture that same asymmetric upside.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The acquisition engine pushing quantum infrastructure

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) recently agreed to acquire Oxford Ionics for $1.075 billion, bringing in advanced ion-trap-on-a-chip technology that strengthens its trapped-ion roadmap. The deal was cleared by the UK Investment Security Unit, underscoring government sensitivity to quantum tech as a strategic asset. IonQ also closed other acquisitions (including Lightsynq and Capella) and in July raised $1 billion via an equity offering; as of July 9, 2025, its pro forma cash, cash equivalents, and investments stood at $1.6 billion.

Financially, IonQ is growing its top line: Second-quarter 2025 revenue came in at $20.7 million, up approximately 82% year over year. But losses are also large: Its net loss for the quarter was $177.5 million. Trading at a premium valuation (over 242 times trailing sales), the quantum pioneer's shares aren't cheap, either. However, IonQ's strong cash reserves, aggressive acquisitions, and ambition to build out both hardware and quantum networking give it a shot at capturing outsized upside for those willing to tolerate volatility.

The contrarian play actually making money

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has avoided the race for universal quantum computers and doubled down on quantum annealing -- a practical approach to optimization problems that enterprises can use today. Its new Advantage2 system, available through the Leap cloud, increases qubit connectivity from 15 to 20, delivering stronger performance for use cases like supply chains, portfolio management, and R&D.

The financials remain modest but are scaling quickly: Q2 2025 revenue rose 42% year over year to $3.1 million, with gross margins near 64% and bookings up 92%. More than 100 customers now generate revenue, proving demand exists beyond pilots. Losses are still steep, but with $819 million in cash, D-Wave has the runway to keep building. For investors, it's the closest thing to a quantum company making money now -- a contrarian play with real systems, real customers, and early commercial traction.

The pure-play bet on quantum supremacy

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is the high-stakes quantum bet with one of the boldest roadmaps. In Q2 2025, it posted just $1.8 million in revenue (down approximately 41% year over year) but used the quarter to hit a technical milestone: Its Cepheus-1-36Q system, a four-chiplet architecture, achieved 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, roughly double the fidelity of its previous system, Ankaa-3.

Financially, Rigetti is still deep in investment mode: a $39.7 million net loss, approximately $20.4 million in operating expenses, and very little revenue. But with $571.6 million in cash and liquid investments (bolstered by a $350 million equity raise in Q2), it has a strong runway to keep pushing its superconducting, chiplet-based scaling strategy.

For investors, this is a high-risk, high-reward play: If even one of its roadmap breakthroughs sticks, upside could be big. With a $6.2 billion market cap, the company's vertical integration -- designing and fabricating quantum chips in-house -- gives it complete control over innovation cycles.

The quantum leap worth taking

In any other sector, these valuations would look reckless. In quantum, they may be the price of admission to the next platform shift. Billion-dollar funding rounds, rapid regulatory clearances, defense urgency around encryption, and -- most critically -- paying customers are all stacking up. These dynamics echo early AI bets circa 2015: outrageous until they weren't.

The risks remain obvious: Quantum could stay perpetually "five years away" while conventional systems keep advancing. But with enterprises already deploying quantum for optimization, governments treating it as strategic, and big tech validating the ecosystem, the technology is moving from theoretical to tactical.

For investors willing to size positions carefully and stomach volatility, IonQ offers infrastructure dominance, D-Wave near-term revenue, and Rigetti moonshot upside. The future is arriving unevenly, but those who position now are buying it before it's recognized.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,916!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

George Budwell has positions in BlackRock, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Nvidia, and Rigetti Computing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.