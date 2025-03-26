3 Promising Surgical Robotics Stocks to Keep an Eye on in 2025

A new era of healthcare innovation has been ushered in by the evolution of the surgical robotics business in recent years. Surgical robotics companies are revolutionizing medicine with AI, precision engineering and cutting-edge technology, attracting significant investor interest.

Theglobal marketfor surgical robotics has expanded rapidly, driven by advances in minimally invasive surgery. Per a report by Research and Market, the global surgical robotic systems market was valued at $11.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030. As the adoption of these systems increases in hospitals and medical centers worldwide, companies involved in surgical robotics are becoming an attractive opportunity for investors.

However, the surgical robotic market faces several obstacles that can affect its full potential. Per a Coherent Market Insights report, the high initial cost of robotic surgical system acts as a significant barrier for hospitals and healthcare providers, especially smaller or budget-constrained institutions. Despite these hurdles, the market remains resilient, with strong growth prospects for 2025, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for innovative healthcare solutions.

Here, we have picked three surgical robotic stocks, namely Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Zimmer Biomet ZBH, Stereotaxis STXS, which are likely to perform well in 2025, driven by strong financial results, technological innovations and expanded market reach.

Major Areas of Growth

Per a Research and Market analysis, minimally invasive surgery is a key factor driving the adoption of surgical robotics, offering precision, smaller incisions and faster recovery. Fields like urology, gynecology, orthopedics, and general surgery are already seeing widespread adoption of robotic systems.

The integration of AI into the surgical robotic market is another major driver of growth. According to a research report published in the Annals of Medicine & Surgery, AI enhances precision, reduces complications and boosts surgical efficiency, making robotic surgery increasingly vital in modern healthcare.

The aging global population has a significant effect on the surgical robotics market. As the number of elderly people worldwide increases, the demand for robotic surgery systems continues to grow. Robotic surgeries offer many benefits, including improved precision, reduced recovery time and lower risk for older patients, making them an attractive solution for healthcare providers facing the challenges of an aging demographic. This trend is expected to continue as the technology becomes more advanced and accessible.

3 Surgical Robotics Stocks to Bet On

Based on strong fundamentals and healthy prospects, we have shortlisted stocks that are expected to boost investors’ portfolios in 2025.

Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci surgical system has been a key performance driver since its launch in 1999. The robot-based da Vinci surgical system offers minimally-invasive surgery, which reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. It has built an ecosystem around its da Vinci surgical system that has supported the rapid adoption of the system. Intuitive Surgical is incorporating recent upgrades into the system to seamlessly integrate future innovations, such as advanced instrumentation, surgical skills simulation, software upgrades, and other advancements, into a single dynamic platform.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, has a long-term expected EPS growth rate of 16.1%, higher than the industry’s 13.9%. The company has a favorable current cashflow rate of 49.5% compared with the industry’s -2.5%. For 2025, its revenues are expected to grow 14.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

Zimmer Biomet is focusing on the expansion of its flagship ROSA Robotics portfolio to accelerate long-term growth. ROSA portfolio consists of the ROSA Knee System, which enhances the total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgical experience. In addition, ROSA Hip is a personalized robotic system that enables direct anterior surgeons to evaluate and execute a surgical plan based on real-time feedback and the patient’s unique anatomy. ROSA Shoulder — a groundbreaking robotic system for anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty — enables greater precision and accuracy for surgeons. Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet introduced ROSA One, a robotic platform to assist surgeons in planning and performing complex neurosurgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

Zimmer Biomet, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has a projected 2025 sales growth rate of 2.6%, higher than the industry’s 1.6%. The company has a favorable current cashflow rate of 3.6% compared with the industry’s -11.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Stereotaxis is currently engaged in expanding its global presence, which is helping it hold strong momentum in the highly competitive surgical robotics system market. In late 2024, the company achieved a CE mark in Europe and submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for a next-generation robotic system — GenesisX. Genesis X is the latest advancement in endovascular surgical robotics. Additionally, it received regulatory approval for the Genesis RMN System by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

Stereotaxis, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has a projected 2025 sales growth rate of 26.3%, much higher than the industry’s 3.2%. The company has a favorable current cashflow rate of 13.1% compared with the industry’s -2.5%.

Stereotaxis Inc. Price

Stereotaxis Inc. price | Stereotaxis Inc. Quote

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.