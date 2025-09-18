3 Promising Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight in 2025

An updated edition of the July 30, 2025, article.

Genomics involves a thorough study of genomes (an organism’s complete set of deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA). It involves understanding how genes function in a particular living being and how they interact with each other and their environment.

Given the recent promising breakthroughs in this field, the space is drawing interest from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Unlike genetics, which focuses on individual genes, genomics primarily aims to characterize all the genes of an organism. The valuable information obtained from genomics is increasingly used to evaluate individual responses to drugs and facilitate the development of targeted therapies, ushering in a new era of personalized medicine.

Given the constant need for innovative medical treatments, genomics holds the key to the future of the medical world despite the complexity of such treatments.

The field has also given rise to synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. Synthetic biology primarily involves redesigning organisms across a variety of healthcare applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and basic academic research.

The rapid progress in the novel space of genomics has been fueled by steep declines in the cost, time, and effort needed to sequence an individual’s genome. A major player in this field is Illumina ( ILMN ), a global leader in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.

While some companies are utilizing genetic sequencing to develop solutions not only for healthcare but also for other areas, diagnostic companies leverage sequencing data to identify specific genetic variations and map them to a known condition.

Another breakthrough is the development of genome editing approaches, such as CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Gene editing companies, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( CRSP ) and Beam Therapeutics ( BEAM ), hold the potential to treat and cure diseases caused by genetic variants. As the name suggests, they make changes or correct defects in the organism's DNA.

Per Fortune Business Insights, the genomics market will reach $80.17 billion by 2032. Per a Grandview research, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $16.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.30% from 2025 to 2030.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. At present, stocks like GeneDx Holdings Corp. ( WGS ), Twist Bioscience Corporation ( TWST ) and Wave Life Sciences ( WVE ) promise potential.

Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Genomics and Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is a leading genomics company. Its leading portfolio of exome and genome tests translates complex genomic data into clinical solutions. This, in turn, enables personalized health plans, accelerates drug discovery, and improves health system efficiencies.

Exome and genome test revenues surged 69% year over year to $85.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The volume for these tests reached 23,102, reflecting an increase of 28% year over year. Per WGS, exome and genome accounted for 41% of all tests, up from 31% in the second quarter of 2024.

In May 2025, GeneDx acquired Fabric Genomics, a pioneer in AI-powered genomic interpretation. The combination of GeneDx’s industry-leading exome and genome testing and unmatched rare disease data asset with Fabric Genomics’ advanced AI interpretation services should pave the way for enhanced genomic diagnostics. The integrated model will enable seamless workflow integration for both centralized and decentralized genomic services.

GeneDx currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Twist Biosciences, a synthetic biology, has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company leveraged its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS), sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development.

TWST has also expanded its arena beyond DNA synthesis to manufacture synthetic RNA as well as antibody proteins. Additionally, the company has made discovery partnerships for biologic drugs. It caters not only to the biotech and pharma industries but also to industrial chemical and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs.

Twist Biosciences generates revenues through its synthetic biology tools such as synthetic genes, oligo pools, NGS tools, DNA libraries and biopharma services for antibody discovery, optimization and development.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently collaborated with next-generation therapeutics company, Synthetic Design Lab, to support the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates for various cancer types.

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the broad potential of ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines (also known as oligonucleotides), or those targeting RNA, to transform human health. The company’s proprietary RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights with human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders.

WVE’s portfolio of RNA targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, silencing using RNA interference (siRNA) and antisense silencing. It boasts a diverse pipeline in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Huntington’s disease (HD).

WVE-007 is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. It is Wave’s first siRNA candidate to enter clinical development. The candidate is being evaluated in the INLIGHT study for obesity.

Other promising candidates include WVE-006 to address AATD-related lung disease, liver disease, or both, WVE-N531 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and WVE-003 for HD.

WVE ended the second quarter with cash and equivalents of $208.5 million. The company expects its current cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund operations into 2027. WVE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.