3 Promising Cryptos With the Potential to 10X in 2025

The continued crypto selloff last year provides investors with an excellent entry point to start looking for cryptos that could 10X. There has been a slight recovery this year in the crypto market, but most projects still offer an ideal entry point if you want to hold until 2025.

There are two main reasons why 2024 and 2025 will be bullish years for the crypto market. First, the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving in 2024 should positively impact the supply and demand of BTC, increasing the value of the entire crypto market. Second, the Federal Reserve will likely start softening its monetary policy sometime this year, stimulating cyclical assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, governments and central banks worldwide are exploring using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which could further legitimize cryptocurrencies and increase demand for this asset class. The development and adoption of CBDCs could also lead to improved infrastructure and regulatory support for the cryptocurrency market.

With that in mind, I see the following three cryptocurrencies as the ones with the most potential to 10X by 2025:

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

I believe Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the best blockchain project in the market, thanks to its innovative approach. While it may not have the same level of transaction speed as some other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum provides robust security and decentralization, which is second only to Bitcoin. This balance of security and scalability, which Vitalik Buterin calls “The Scalability Trilemma,” sets Ethereum apart from other high-TPS blockchains that often sacrifice safety for speed.

I believe layer-2 scaling solutions quickly remedy Ethereum’s existing scalability problems. And even without them, the Ethereum network is undertaking constant upgrades, likely to substantially increase the network’s capacity by 2025.

The Ethereum network is also a popular choice for developers, as most virtual assets, NFTs, and tokens depending on their viability. Additionally, with the move to a proof-of-stake consensus, Ethereum’s issuance has been reduced by 88%, which could drive up its valuation in the next crypto market rally.

Overall, Ethereum’s positioning as the blockchain at the forefront of Web3 development, and the significant demand for its network from thousands of crypto projects, makes it among the most promising cryptos that could 10X by 2025.

Polygon (MATIC-USD)

Polygon (MATIC-USD) is a layer-2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum blockchain. The project aims to address the relatively slow and expensive transactions on the Ethereum network. Currently, the Ethereum network can only process around 12 transactions per second. Polygon, on the other hand, can handle up to 65,000 transactions per second on a single side chain, making it a more efficient and popular choice among developers.

In addition to its speed, Polygon is also focused on improving interoperability between Ethereum-compatible blockchains by supporting various scaling solutions such as Matic Plasma, ZK Rollups, Optimistic Rollups, and Validum Chains. This flexibility can easily make it the go-to layer for projects in the next crypto bull market, particularly when the Ethereum network is congested.

For those more interested in pure tech plays, Polygon is a top crypto to consider, especially if you are optimistic about the future of Ethereum. The project is decentralized and not dominated by centralized holders, and it’s favored by developers who will keep the project relevant in the coming years.

Of course, Polygon may not be as popular among end-users, but its technology-first focus and its potential to perform well during a bull market makes it among the top cryptos that could 10X by 2025.

Filecoin (FIL-USD)

Filecoin (FIL-USD) is a blockchain-based cloud storage platform that offers several advantages over centralized competitors. The project operates as a peer-to-peer network, making it censorship-free, more secure, and with better uptime. Additionally, the project incentivizes users who dedicate their storage by paying them with the FIL token, resulting in lower costs than centralized servers. These features, combined with the growing cloud storage industry, make Filecoin an attractive investment opportunity in crypto.

Filecoin differentiates itself from Storj (STORJ-USD), another blockchain storage platform, by its decentralized structure. The FIL token allows users to interact and settle payments on the blockchain, making it more suited for individuals seeking privacy. This is in contrast to Storj, which has a centralized authority.

Additionally, Filecoin has its blockchain and the technology to integrate with Ethereum, making the project more flexible and lowering the fees for moving FIL. With a market cap of $2 billion, Filecoin is a more stable and reputable platform compared to Storj’s market cap of $174 million. If you’re interested in investing in blockchain storage cryptos, FIL is a solid choice among cryptos that could 10X.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is also an active contributor to a variety of finance and crypto-related websites. He has a strong background in economics and finance and is a self taught investor. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

