3 Principal Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Principal mutual funds are managed by Principal Asset Management, which began operations in 1994 and oversees $601.5 billion in assets. It provides mutual fund options that include equity funds, fixed-income funds, and multi-asset fund investments. Portfolio management depends on research activities, which include fundamental analysis, macroeconomic assessment and risk evaluation methods that distribute investments across multiple market segments instead of following current market trends. The combination of these elements creates an attractive investment opportunity.

We have chosen three Principal mutual funds —Principal Capital Appreciation (CMNWX), Principal MidCap (PMBMX) and Principal International Equity (PTPPX) that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Principal Capital Appreciation fund seeks long-term growth of capital by primarily investing in the common stocks of West Coast companies. CMNWX advisors also invest in money market instruments for temporary defensive purposes.

Daniel R. Coleman has been the lead manager of CMNWX since May 19, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (7.3%), Microsoft Corp (7.3%) and Apple Inc. (4.4%) as of July 31, 2025.

CMNWX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.3% and 14.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74%. CMNWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Principal MidCap fund seeks long-term growth by investing primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of medium-capitalization companies that the managers believe offer above-average growth potential or have stock that is undervalued.

Bill Nolin has been the lead manager of PMBMX since Dec. 6, 2000. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Brookfield Corp (5.6%), HEICO Corp (5.4%) and TransDigm Group Inc (5.3%) as of July 31, 2025.

PMBMX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.8% and 8.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.13%. PMBMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Principal International Equity fund invests its assets in equity securities, including stocks and equity-focused ETFs, and mutual funds.

Paul H. Blankenhagen has been the lead manager of PTPPX since July 31, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Deutsche Telekom AG (4.7%), AIA Group Ltd (3.8%) and Erste Group Bank AG (3.8%) as of July 31, 2025.

PTPPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.7% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.92%. PTPPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (CMNWX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PTPPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PMBMX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.