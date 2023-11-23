3 Principal Financial Group Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Established in 1879, Des Moines, IA-based Principal Financial Group is a global investment management and insurance company. It has $714 billion in assets under management. Principal Financial Group mutual funds, specifically 66.7% of the funds fall under the category of no-load funds showcasing their customer approach by eliminating commissions, for investors. This combination of longstanding legacy and robust asset management capabilities of Principal Financial Group Mutual Funds make it a compelling choice for investment.

Principal MidCap Value Fund PMPRX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with medium-market capitalization. PMPRX advisors also choose to invest in real estate investment trusts.

James W. Fennessey has been the lead manager of PMPRXsince Jun 1, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Everest Re Group Ltd (1.6%), Yum! Brands, Inc. (1.5%) and Textron Inc (1.4%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

PMPRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.9% and 7.7%, respectively. PMPRXhas a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.19%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Principal SmallCap Value Fund PSTWX invests in equity securities of companies with medium-market capitalization. PSTWX advisors also invest in value equity securities that are undervalued and in real estate investment trusts.

James W. Fennessey has been the lead manager of PSTWX since Jun 1, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Insight Enterprises, Inc. (2.7%), Element Solutions Inc (1.9%) and GATX Corp (1.6%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

PSTWX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.4% and 5.9%, respectively. PSTWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.31%.

Principal Large Cap Value Fund PPSFX invests its assets in large-cap companies that fall within the range of the Russell 1000 Value Index. PPSFX advisors also invest in undervalued value equity securities.

James W. Fennessey has been the lead manager of PPSFXsince Jun 1, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Wells Fargo & Co (2.4%), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (2.2%) and American International Group, Inc. (2.2%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

PPSFX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.4% and 6.6%, respectively. PPSFXhas a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.27%.

