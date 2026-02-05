3 Predictions for Rocket Lab in 2026

Key Points

The expected launch of a larger rocket could be a catalyst for major growth.

Rocket Lab's smaller rocket should continue to gain share.

Volatility is almost guaranteed with this stock.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Lab ›

Many investors are captivated by the potential initial public offering (IPO) of Elon Musk's SpaceX at some point this year. For those interested in the space economy, already-public Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) could be worth a closer look as a potential alternative to a SpaceX initial public offering, or as the beginning of a basket of space stocks within a diversified portfolio. Here are three predictions for Rocket Lab in 2026.

Neutron will drive Rocket Lab stock

The big news around Rocket Lab this year is the introduction of its Neutron rocket. This is the company's next-generation reusable rocket that is expected to debut in the first half of 2026. The Neutron is designed for deep space missions and will be able to return to the launch site after delivering its payload in space.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Recently, Rocket Lab announced a setback with its Neutron rocket when a tank ruptured during a qualification test. While it's reasonable to assume this could delay the initial launch schedule, the company has not confirmed this and stated it would share more details at its upcoming fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call.

Rocket Lab's stock is down 16% since the announcement of the ruptured tank, demonstrating how much of Rocket Lab's expectations are tied to a successful launch of the Neutron rocket.

Electron will continue to grow revenue and contracts

While much of the attention is around the upcoming Neutron debut, the company's smaller rocket, the Electron, continues to launch missions successfully. The Electron has had 81 launches to date and has successfully deployed nearly 250 satellites. Rocket Lab uses the Electron to help government and commercial customers deliver spacecraft into orbit.

Electron launches are important for the company and for investors, as the cadence of launches will directly impact the company's revenue and margins. As the pace of launches increases, profitability improves and the company generates the cash needed to support the Neutron and other new verticals.

There will be continued volatility

Rocket Lab will, no doubt, be a volatile stock. As the recent qualification test mishap demonstrated, the stock will move dramatically on any news about launch success or failure. To demonstrate the point, Rocket Lab's beta is 2.18, so investors can expect the stock to be more than 2 times as volatile as the overall market.

Add to that the potential IPO of SpaceX, and Rocket Lab is sure to start getting more attention and direct comparisons to its larger competitor. This is all a recipe for a wild ride that investors need to be prepared for. Rocket Lab could grow to be a winner in the emerging space economy. However, even in the most optimistic scenario, it's likely to be a bumpy ride getting there.

Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Jeff Santoro has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.