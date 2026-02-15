3 Predictions for Nvidia in 2026

Key Points

Nvidia is expected to sell GPUs in China again.

U.S. demand for AI computing equipment is at an all-time high.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still one of the best stocks to own in the market, and I think that 2026 offers a ton of upside for the stock. There are several key events going on this year that could boost Nvidia's business, and I think each of them offers a separate reason to invest in the stock.

I have three predictions for this company and its stock in 2026. If all three come true, I have no doubt that it will be one of the best-performing stocks in the market this year.

1. GPU sales to China will boost its annual revenue by as much as $50 billion

In April 2025, the Trump administration ended graphics processing units (GPUs) exports to China. However, Nvidia and its peers worked out a deal with the U.S. government that could allow these chip sales to return. This is a massive market opportunity, and CEO Jensen Huang estimated that the Chinese market could be worth up to $50 billion in annual revenue.

Before the ban, Nvidia expected China to generate around $8 billion in sales during second-quarter fiscal year 2025. If this returns to a similar level, GPU sales to China could be worth more than $30 billion, with plenty of upside. Most analysts don't include China revenue in forecasts, and if it returns, Nvidia could have a monster growth year.

2. Nvidia's annual revenue will top $350 billion

Currently, Wall Street expects an average of $326 billion in revenue for FY 2027. However, it has consistently undershot Nvidia's growth over the past few years, and I'd expect more of the same moving forward.

The reality is that companies are spending more on AI computing power than they've ever spent, and Nvidia is going to be a primary beneficiary of this spending. Couple that with new technology releases and Chinese revenue returning, and I could easily see Nvidia reaching $350 billion in revenue this year.

3. Nvidia's stock will cross $300 per share

Should Nvidia's stock deliver $350 billion in revenue and maintain its current 56% profit margin, that should result in $196 billion in profits. Valuing Nvidia's stock is tricky because it's going through a rapid expansion. Still, if it trades for 40 times earnings (a reasonable valuation considering its growth), then the stock would garner a $7.84 trillion valuation. That would equate to a $322 per share stock price, making it a no-brainer buy now, since it's trading for about $183 per share at the moment.

I think Nvidia will be a top investment for 2026, and if it is, it will be because these three projections come true.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

