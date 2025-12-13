3 Predictions for Crypto in 2026

Key Points

Next year will likely bring more regulatory clarity, creating firm foundations for crypto innovators and investors alike.

The time has arrived for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.

Crypto continues to be an exciting yet volatile sector.

What a year 2025 has been for cryptocurrency! Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached record high after record high. The U.S. government passed stablecoin legislation. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) agreed to work together to foster crypto innovation. Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), particularly Bitcoin ETFs, saw record inflows.

Sure, the last few months have been dismal price-wise. But let's not forget that at the start of 2023, Bitcoin was worth about $17,000. Now it is hovering around $90,000.Even with the recent dip, it has still gained more than 400% in less than three years.

Here are three ways 2026 may bring further strides toward adoption, regulatory clarity, and technological advances.

1. Stablecoin usage will accelerate

Stablecoins offer the benefits of blockchain -- almost instantaneous settlements at a low cost -- without the volatility of cryptocurrency. However, there are risks in creating blockchain versions of the U.S. dollar or euro. Not least that the coins could collapse if they lose their currency peg or don't hold enough cash in reserve.

This year, policymakers tackled some of the risks head-on, creating clear frameworks for stablecoin issuance, including rules around reserve requirements. Now retailers, banks, tech companies, and payment providers are all looking at ways to integrate stablecoins into their operations. We can expect that to continue into 2026 and beyond.

What it means for investors

Digital money is changing. Consulting firm McKinsey estimates that stablecoin transactions could overtake traditional ones in less than 10 years. It predicted that the value of the stablecoin market would grow from about $250 billion today to $2 trillion by 2028.

Crypto investors might try to play this trend by buying smart-contract cryptos such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). If stablecoins get issued on public blockchains rather than private ones, these two are currently leading the pack.

For those holding financial sector equities, the rise in stablecoins could threaten the status quo. While major banks are exploring potential stablecoin opportunities, any disruption presents both opportunities and threats. It isn't clear, for example, whether stablecoins would put pressure on bank deposits.

2. Cryptocurrency's security-commodity question will finally be answered

There were high hopes that lawmakers would agree on clear cryptocurrency regulation in 2025. That didn't happen, but we may well get regulatory clarity at some point in 2026.

Market structure legislation would put some of the legal uncertainty around crypto to bed once and for all. For example, it would define which digital assets count as securities that need to follow existing investment rules. It would introduce clearer crypto exchange regulations. Some of the sticking points are around decentralized finance, stablecoin interest, and how to handle political conflicts of interest.

In the summer, the House passed the Clarity Act, but it got stuck in the Senate, which has its own crypto bill. We may see a draft of the Senate's text before the end of 2025. One extremely optimistic timeline suggested there may be a Senate vote early next year.

What it means for investors

The full impact of any crypto legislation depends a lot on the details. However, any framework that takes the industry out of its current gray zone is powerful. It lets investors know where they stand. The crypto industry could build without the fear of authorities moving the goalposts. The unregistered securities sword of Damocles wouldn't be hanging over investors' portfolios.

Consistent rules could also help reduce illicit uses of cryptocurrency and give regulators more power to tackle fraud. Moreover, it may make the industry more attractive to institutional investors who have to meet compliance requirements. On the flip side, stricter rules may be onerous for crypto companies, and there may be tax consequences for investors.

3. Real-world asset tokenization will take off

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is a way to record physical ownership on the blockchain. It can apply to all kinds of assets, including equities, bonds, art, real estate, and more. Stablecoins are a form of tokenized ownership. Blockchain tokens are easy to trade. Assets can be broken down into tiny fractions. And smart contracts can automate things like yield generation and dividend distributions.

What it means for investors

Tokenization could change the way we buy, sell, and hold a host of assets. For example, Nasdaq has put forward a proposal to trade tokenized versions of equities and ETFs. It would allow extended trading hours, increased geographical reach, and more efficient trading.

Tokenization may also open up access to alternative investments, including private equity, which usually are only available to accredited investors. However, it is still early days. Investors may not have the same protections. It will be important to check that each token is backed up by something concrete in the real world.

2026 will be another exciting crypto year

When cryptocurrency prices soared in 2021, a lot of the gains were driven by rosy expectations about what these projects might be able to do. Speculation is still rife, and many of the digital assets we see today may not survive long term. Nonetheless, this year, cryptocurrencies have started to deliver and show real-world utility. That looks likely to continue in 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

