3 Post-Quantum Cryptography Stocks Eyeing 40%+ Earnings Growth in 2026

In 2026, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) stands out as one of the most investable segments of the broader quantum ecosystem, not because of hype or distant technological breakthroughs, but because governments and regulators are mandating its adoption. Unlike many quantum technologies that remain pre-revenue, PQC is already driving compliance-led customer spending, creating visible near-term revenue opportunities for vendors.

Below, we discuss three PQC-exposed stocks — Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, Microchip Technology MCHP and STMicroelectronics STM — that are positioned to deliver outsized earnings growth in the near term. Let's delve deeper.

Post-quantum Cryptography Becoming Investable in 2026

The adoption of PQC accelerated after the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized its first PQC standards—ML-KEM (FIPS 203), ML-DSA (FIPS 204) and SLH-DSA (FIPS 205) (as per NIST). These standards give governments and companies practical, approved tools to protect data against future quantum-based cyber risks. Since then, U.S. federal agencies, following Office of Management and Budget (OMB) guidance, have begun mapping where cryptography is used and planning phased upgrades. This has turned PQC from a future concept into a real, budgeted procurement priority.

Market data reflects the momentum. Markets and Markets estimates project the global PQC market to grow from $0.42 billion in 2025 to $2.84B by 2030 (a 46% CAGR), driven by regulated sectors—government, telecom, finance and critical infrastructure—where compliance timelines convert directly into procurement. Unlike quantum computing, where revenues remain limited and commercialization timelines are uncertain, PQC benefits from immediate, compliance-driven spending. Enterprises are already deploying “crypto-agile” software updates, secure key management and quantum-resistant authentication across existing systems.

For investors, this creates a near-term asymmetry. PQC exposure is increasingly embedded within established cybersecurity, semiconductor and networking companies that already generate cash flow, rather than pure-play quantum hardware firms reliant on long-dated breakthroughs.

As 2026 unfolds, studying which vendors are best positioned to support large-scale cryptographic migration may offer a more attractive risk-adjusted return than chasing early-stage pureplay quantum computing stocks. In that sense, PQC represents not just a defensive technology shift—but a timely opportunity to invest where policy, budgets and adoption already align.

3 PQC-Exposed Stocks With More Than 40% Projected Gain This Year

Lattice Semiconductor: It is among the clearest beneficiaries of near-term PQC adoption, having launched the industry’s first secure control FPGA family with full CNSA 2.0–compliant post-quantum cryptography support. Its MachXO5-NX TDQ devices integrate NIST-standardized algorithms, crypto-agility and a hardware root of trust, targeting government, communications, industrial and automotive markets. With products already shipping, Lattice is positioned early in compliance-driven PQC hardware refresh cycles.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.47, implying a 40% improvement from 2025. The 2026 revenue estimate of $631 million suggests 21.1% growth over 2025. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microchip: It has publicly positioned itself for the post-quantum transition through crypto-agile secure Microcontroller Units (MCUs), Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and embedded security solutions designed to support evolving cryptographic standards. While the company has not disclosed PQC-specific revenue contributions, its emphasis on long-lifecycle, government, defense, industrial and automotive customers aligns with mandated migration timelines. Microchip’s broad installed base and focus on secure-by-design hardware suggest strategic readiness as PQC standards move into deployment phases.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCHP’s fiscal 2027 (ending March 2027) earnings is pegged at $2.54 per share, projecting a 67.5% improvement from fiscal 2026. The fiscal 2027 revenue estimate of $5.48 billion implies 19% growth over fiscal 2026. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics: It has taken a roadmap-driven approach to PQC, highlighting crypto-agile hardware, SHA-3 acceleration and software libraries that support NIST-standardized algorithms. STM has emphasized enabling smooth migration rather than immediate monetization, with PQC-ready STM32, automotive and trusted platform modules already available. Its long-term positioning across automotive, industrial and IoT markets aligns with regulatory timelines, making PQC a strategic extension of its security portfolio rather than a standalone growth bet.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.05 per share, projecting a 98.1% improvement from 2025. The 2026 revenue estimate of $13.15 billion implies 11.5% growth over 2025. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

