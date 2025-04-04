3 Platforms That Can Help You Get Your Tax Refund Early

Waiting on your tax refund? If you’re like most people, that refund is money you’d rather have sooner than later.

The IRS has its own timeline for processing returns — typically 21 days — but some platforms can help you access your refund faster without turning to high-interest tax advance loans. Let’s break down three trusted platforms to help you get your tax refund early.

TurboTax 5-Day Early Program

You can get your tax refund up to five days early with TurboTax’s 5 Days Early program.

To get your tax refund faster, file taxes early with TurboTax and opt to receive your federal refund through your bank, credit union or other financial institution. Select the up to five days early refund delivery option to your bank account.

According to TurboTax’s website, you won’t be eligible to receive your refund early if you take a refund advance loan, the IRS delays payment of your refund or your bank’s policies don’t allow for same-day payment processing.

TurboTax does charge a fee for early refund delivery, although the exact amount isn’t listed on its website. However, you won’t be charged if your refund isn’t delivered at least one day early. This fee will be deducted directly from your refund before being deposited into your bank account.

DailyPay

DailyPay recently announced in a press release a new offering that allows workers to get their federal tax refund up to five days early.

DailyPay explained that users have to direct their federal refund to their DailyPay Visa Prepaid Card to automatically get their refund up to five days early at no extra cost. Early access to direct deposits also depends on when the bank receives the payment file and the limitations DailyPay sets on the amount of early availability.

Spruce by H&R Block

Spruce is a financial tech platform built by H&R Block. With Spruce mobile banking, you can get your federal tax refund up to five days early when you have your refund deposited directly into a Spruce Spending Account, according to its website.

Early access to your refund depends on the timing of the IRS’ submission of the payment. According to Spruce, funds are generally available the day the payment instruction is received, which is typically up to five days earlier than the scheduled payment date.

