3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $1.79 trillion in assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.



PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is trusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.



Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund PIPAX, PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX, and PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund PCPCX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.



PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of income and growth, while preserving capital. PIPAX invests in a combination of growth stocks and high-quality bonds.



PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. As of the end of March 2023, PIPAX invested 0.1% of its assets in JPMorgan Chase & Co.



PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in small-cap, U.S.-based companies. PMJAX advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity.



PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.1%. PMJAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.16%.



PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund invests in investment-grade debt securities in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. PCPCX advisors also invest in fixed-income instruments.



PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 26%. Lewis Hagedorn has been one of the fund managers of PCPCX since 2022.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>









Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PIPAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PCPCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PMJAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.