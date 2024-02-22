3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $1.86 trillion in assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is trusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAAX, PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund PZRAX and PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Fund invests the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to the United States. PKAAX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. Christopher J. Brightman has been one of the fund managers of PKAAX since 2015.

PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing most of its assets in Institutional Class shares of the PIMCO RAE International Fund, the PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund, and in securities that are eligible investments for the underlying funds. PZRAX advisors may invest in securities that have a foreign currency denominator as well as in securities of foreign and emerging market issuers without restrictions.

PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.2%. PZRAX has an expense ratio of 0.35%.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in small-cap, U.S.-based companies. PMJAX advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. As of the end of June 2023, PMJAX held 175 issues, with 3.9 of its assets invested in Dillard's, Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

