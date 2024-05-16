3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,400 employees. PIMCO had around $1.89 trillion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2024.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy PCLAX, PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAAX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQICX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy fund invests the majority of its net assets in commodity-linked derivative instruments supported by a low-volatility portfolio of fixed-income instruments. PCLAX may also invest directly in commodities.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy has three-year annualized returns of 15.8%. Lewis Hagedorn has been one of the fund managers of PCLAX since February 2022.

PIMCO RAE US Fund invests the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to the United States. PKAAX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. As of the end of December 2023, PKAAX held 124 issues, with 5.4 of its assets invested in Intel Corp.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of income-producing equities and equity-related assets. PQICX advisors generally choose to invest according to PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.7%. PQICX has an expense ratio of 1.80%.

