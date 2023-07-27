3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $84.9 billion in assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.



PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is entrusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.



Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQIZX, PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX and PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.



PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing portfolio. PQIZX advisor also chooses to invest in equity and equity-related instruments based on PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.



PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of the end of March 2023, PQIZX held 181 issues, with 1.7 of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson.



PIMCO RAE US Small Fund invests most of its net assets in small-cap, U.S.-based companies. PMJAX advisors also invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity.



PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.1%. PMJAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.16%.



PIMCO RAE US Fund invests the maximum of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to the United States. PKAAX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.



PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.5%. Christopher J. Brightman has been one of the fund managers of PKAAX since 2015.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

