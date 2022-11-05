3 Perks of Buying Glasses and Contacts at Costco

If you're in the market for new glasses or contacts, you may be wondering if Costco is a good place to buy them. After all, it sells pretty much everything else a household needs! If you're looking for the best deals possible, Costco may be the place to go. Here are just a few of the reasons why buying your eyewear there is such a good idea.

1. You'll get a great deal

Costco is known for selling their products at a discount, especially when it comes to their Kirkland Signature products. It also sells designer eyeglass frames, sunglasses brands, contacts, and other eye care products at a lower price than other retailers on glasses and contacts.

Currently, Costco's 32 ounce Clear Care Plus Cleaning & Disinfecting Solution is $24.99. The same product at Amazon sells for $39.69, a cost of almost 60% more. Costco states on its website that its high-definition lenses are clearer, thinner, and better quality, plus they come at no additional cost. If you wear glasses or contacts regularly, buying them at Costco and stocking up can save you money in the long run.

2. One-stop shop

At Costco, you can have your eyes examined in addition to perusing a wide selection of glasses and contacts. Costco Optical accepts most vision insurance plans and you can schedule an exam with its independent Doctor of Optometry. If you have a prescription from your optometrist, it can be filled at a Costco location near you. This can save you both time and money, as you won't need to make a separate appointment with an optometrist.

You also don't need to be a member to get an eye exam. But you will have to be one to buy glasses and contacts there. Costco also sells brand-name designer frames and sunglasses, standard lenses, and the latest technology in high-definition lenses.

3. Customer service

Another perk of buying glasses and contacts at Costco is that you can take advantage of the company's excellent customer service. Costco Optical was named the best place to buy eyeglasses according to a recent Consumer Reports survey. If you have any problems with your purchase, you can simply return the product to Costco for a full refund. You won't get this same level of customer service at most other optical retailers.

You can also try before you buy. Most Costco locations have an optical department where you can try on different frames and find the perfect pair for you. Just because you need glasses or contacts doesn't mean you have to break the bank. Costco offers a variety of optical products and services, including glasses, contact lenses, and even eye exams.

