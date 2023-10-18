3 Penny Stocks Poised to Become Multi-Baggers

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the fast-paced world of stock trading, every investor dreams of discovering that hidden gem, especially when it comes to penny stocks. Navigating this realm reminds one of the timeless Warren Buffett adage: “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” The allure of multi-bagger penny stocks, where returns can multiply many times over, can echo Peter Lynch’s insight that “the real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.” Yet, while the potential for outsized rewards is tantalizing, the risks are equally high.

The very nature of penny stocks — low-priced and often less regulated — can make them a volatile playground for the inexperienced. Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, aptly noted, “In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”

As we delve deeper into this intriguing domain, let’s ensure our decisions aren’t merely based on fleeting trends but a well-weighed strategy with the aim of securing a prosperous financial future.

Nokia (NOK)

Navigating the fluctuating seas of the stock market, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has seen a dip. It registered a year-to-date loss of 25%. In its recent Q2 2023 earnings, Nokia reported revenues of 5.71 billion EUR. Surprisingly, this slightly surpassed expectations. However, its earnings per share missed the mark. For seasoned investors, this doesn’t show the full story.

Once a mobile phone pioneer, Nokia has changed its operations. It has adeptly adapted to current trends. Although its stock price has faced turbulence, the company keeps pushing forward. Recently, Nokia inaugurated its 6G lab in Bangalore. Following that, it launched the Network as Code platform. Additionally, the company entered into a strategic collaboration with DISH Wireless. These steps highlight Nokia’s resilience and readiness to change. Moreover, its AirScale portfolio is set to enhance Eastlink’s 5G networks in Canada. That strategic move positions Nokia as a major contender in the global 5G market.

Some might group Nokia with penny stocks, considering it one of the potential multi-bagger penny stocks. Yet, its potential to stand out as a lucrative penny stock is clear. The company isn’t merely relying on its past achievements. Instead, it focuses on continuous innovation, forms strategic partnerships and envisions the future of communication. Through these actions, Nokia proved its capacity to reinvent itself. As 2024 approaches, many are watching Nokia’s recovery with interest. They eagerly anticipate how this seasoned player, familiar with the realm of penny stocks, will reshape global communication in innovative, unprecedented ways.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

In the high-stakes world of investing, penny stocks often captivate the attention of seasoned and novice investors alike. Within this realm, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stands out with its potential to be classified as a multi-bagger penny stock worth scrutiny. Strategically anchored in New York City, Tilray has successfully carved a niche for itself as a pioneer in the global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods sector. Boasting a diversified product line, from top-notch cannabis extracts to holistic wellness products, Tilray has firmly rooted its presence from the busy lanes of North America to the scenic landscapes of Europe and Australia.

However, the fiscal landscape of 2023 presented a series of crests and troughs for Tilray. With a year-to-date return reflecting a dip of approximately 24%, the financial tide seemed challenging. The company’s recent revenue figures do offer a silver lining, recording an uptick to $177 million, which translates to a commendable 15.5% growth year-over-year. Nevertheless, the earnings-per-share expectations weren’t met, marking a significant shortfall of $.05.

Yet, beyond these numbers lies a story of resilience and ambition in the realm of penny stocks. Tilray’s strategic move into the beverage alcohol sector, combined with its relentless pursuit to broaden its global horizon, signals its unwavering commitment to diversification and innovation in the multi-bagger penny stocks arena. Plus, the winds of change are blowing favorably, with Europe on the cusp of warming up to cannabis legalization. This, in tandem with Tilray’s undeterred focus on cannabis research, paints a promising picture. In essence, Tilray isn’t merely navigating the financial ebb and flows in the penny stocks sector; it is steering with conviction toward a future laden with expansive opportunities.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group’s (NASDAQ:LCID) journey has been a roller coaster, with its year-to-date return reflecting a decline of roughly 19%. The electric car company recently reported a 55% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $150.9 million. Despite this growth, it experienced a substantial loss, with a net income decline of $764.2 million.

Despite these challenges, there’s a silver lining. Lucid’s balance sheet boasts $5.25 billion in cash and short-term investments, a commendable uptick of 34%. Moreover, total assets have grown by 19% to stand at $9.42 billion, highlighting its strong financial position. Lucid’s ambitious endeavors, like opening its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia and considering a launch in the colossal Chinese market, indicate its global vision and robust expansion strategy. Furthermore, while there’s chatter around Lucid approaching penny stock status and mounting short-seller interest, the company remains undeterred. It’s crucial to note that many believed Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), now an EV behemoth, wouldn’t last the initial challenges either.

In the ever-evolving EV landscape, with giants like Tesla introducing cheaper variants and companies like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) making their mark, Lucid Group is carving its unique path. The narrative around Lucid’s demand and margins is loud, but its international forays and strategic investments are just as telling. It might not be the next Tesla, but it surely is crafting its electric saga. Due to the potential at the heart of this enterprise, one has to mark this among multi-bagger penny stocks.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

