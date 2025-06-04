3 Penny Stocks Analysts Believe Are Headed Higher

The idea behind trading penny stocks is simple enough. Traders can buy a meaningful amount of shares without committing too much capital. If the stock moves just a few cents in their direction, they can generate significant profit.

However, penny stocks carry significant risk. Most of these companies are small-cap or even micro-cap companies. Many are not profitable and may have little to no revenue.

One way for penny stock traders to mitigate that risk is to look at stocks that analysts are behind. Some of these stocks don’t get broad analyst coverage, so when they do, that can be a bullish signal.

That’s the case with these three penny stocks, which have seen significant moves higher recently but may have room to move even higher.

Now Profitable, Microvast May Charge Higher

It hasn’t been easy being a green energy company in the United States in 2025. But when a significant part of your revenue comes from international markets, it may not matter. That’s the case with Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST). The company is a leader in battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It has over 800 patents granted or pending.

MVST stock is up sharply after its last earnings report. The company beat on the top and bottom lines and maintained its full-year revenue guidance for revenue growth between 18% and 25%. More significantly for investors, the company now appears solidly profitable and is starting to generate positive free cash flow.

Skeptics will point to the short interest in MVST stock, which likely contributed to the stock’s 80% rise in the last 30 days. However, Microvast was recently added to the Russell 3000 index, which may increase institutional interest in Microvast stock, which is currently around 20%.

Like many stocks under $5, Microvast doesn’t have significant analyst coverage. Nevertheless, two of the three analysts offering a rating give MVST stock a Strong Buy rating, with the highest price target coming in at $5.

This Company Will Play a Key Supporting Role in the AI Trade

The artificial intelligence (AI) trade is still in its early innings, which makes the case for companies involved in AI infrastructure. One such company is Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN).

The company is a key player in the telecommunications infrastructure that large language models (LLMs) require to operate at scale. That makes it a foundational part of an AI stack. Ribbon derives a significant percentage of its growth from government contracts, which use the company’s products to ensure secure, resilient and scalable networks.

RBBN stock is up more than 20% after its latest earnings report in April. One highlight from that report was that Ribbon maintained its full-year revenue guidance between $870 million and $890 million. The low end of that guidance is 4% higher than analysts’ forecasts. The company has also announced a $50 million share repurchase program.

The Ribbon Communications analysts’ forecasts on MarketBeat are bullish on RBBN stock. Four analysts have a consensus Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $5.88, which is 49.8% higher than the stock’s price on June 3.

Analysts Believe This Company Can Be a Niche Player in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity goes hand in hand with AI in terms of investable themes among technology stocks for the rest of this decade and beyond. For many investors, that means looking at the large-cap names like Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), but if you’re willing to speculate on a smaller name, Intellicheck Inc. (NYSE: IDN) is one to consider.

The company is specifically focused in the identity verification and fraud detection niche. This continues to be a fast-growing segment within the broader category of cybersecurity. In that sense, the company is more like Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) but with a narrower focus. The company is known for its proprietary, real-time technology that reads data directly from IDs (e.g., a driver’s license) without relying on large databases.

Intellicheck is a small software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. However, in its most recent quarter, the company cited 100% renewal rates and gross margins with annual contract values exceeding $10 million that come with 90% gross margins.

At $5.61 as of this writing, IDN stock may be due for a pullback. However, analysts have a consensus price target of $5.83 on the stock, which means that speculative investors should use any meaningful move lower as an opportunity to add shares.

