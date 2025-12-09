3 Oil Pipeline Stocks With Solid Potential Amid Industry Strength

Unlike the upstream players, the business model of midstream companies is less vulnerable to the volatility in oil and natural gas prices. Importantly, rising clean energy demand from the data centers is brightening the prospects for natural gas transportation companies, enhancing the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry’s outlook.The companies belonging to the industry are also benefiting from stable fee-based revenues since most of the contracts are for the long term. Key players in this industry include KMI and

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry comprises companies that own and operate midstream energy infrastructure assets. The properties consist of extensive pipeline networks that transport crude oil, liquids and natural gas. The midstream energy players are also involved in the processing and storing of natural gas. The companies have interests in natural gas distribution utilities, serving millions of retail customers across North America. Some companies are ramping up investments in renewable energy and power transmission businesses. The firms have invested in wind farms, solar energy operations, geothermal projects and hydroelectric facilities. Thus, with a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, the firms have room to generate extra cash flows in addition to stable fee-based revenues from transportation assets.

What's Shaping the Future of Oil & Gas - Production & Pipelines Industry?

Stable Cash Flow Generations: The midstream assets are usually booked by shippers for the long term, thereby generating stable cash flows. The long-term contracts are mostly take-or-pay contracts, meaning shippers have to pay a minimum amount even if they don’t utilize the midstream assets. Thus, cash flow generations are highly predictable, suggesting that the business model is not highly vulnerable to volatility in oil and natural gas prices.

Rising Demand From Data Centers: The natural gas transportation companies, belonging to the industry, are well-positioned to gain from the growing clean energy demand from data centers. This is because, employing their pipeline networks, the midstream companies can transport natural gas to gas-fired power plants, which will provide electricity to the data centers.

Favorable Balance Sheet: Although many of the companies belonging to the industryhave a significant debt load, most of the debt burden has an average life span of more than a decade with a favorable average cost, making it less vulnerable to the rise in the cost of debt capital.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines is a 10-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #100, which places it in the top 41% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

With the prospects remaining favorable, we present a few stocks that investors can retain or keep an eye on, given their solid potential. But before that, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and its current valuation.

Industry Outperforms Sector, Lags S&P 500

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector, but lagged the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year.

The industry has jumped 17.7% over this period compared with the 17.8% rise of the S&P 500 and 9.7% growth of the broader sector.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), a commonly used multiple for valuing oil and gas production and pipeline stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.01X, lower than the S&P 500’s 18.74X. It is, however, above the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 5.50X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.85X, as low as 10.05X and at a median of 12.75X.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain

Kinder Morgan: The company is a North American midstream energy major, deriving stable fee-based revenues. Importantly, KMI has a strong growth potential from growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand across the globe. This is because Kinder Morgan, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is responsible for transporting a significant volume of natural gas that is being supplied to the LNG export facilities of the United States.

Price and Consensus: KMI

Enterprise Products: The partnership is a midstream energy giant. Notably, EPD’s midstream properties comprise pipeline assets spanning more than 50,000 miles, liquids storage properties with a capacity of more than 300 thousand barrels and other assets. These assets are backed by stable fee-based revenues since the pipeline and storage assets are booked by shippers for the long term.

Enterprise Products Partners noted that fee-based earnings have consistently been the largest contributor to its gross operating margin each year. Thus, the #3 Ranked partnership’s business model is highly predictable and stable.

Price and Consensus: EPD

The Williams Companies: The company is also a leading midstream player, well-positioned to capitalize on increasing clean energy demand. This is because WMB has a massive network of natural gas transportation pipelines that transport roughly 33% of the total natural gas used in the United States.

With a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, The Williams Companies serves the rising power demand from the expanding data centers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: WMB

