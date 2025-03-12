3 NY Investments Mutual Funds for Solid Gains

New York Life Investments, a subsidiary of New Life Insurance Company of New York, has a multi-boutique investment approach to global asset management. It provides investment strategies across equities, fixed-income and alternative assets and manages $740 billion in assets. Its mutual funds incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment process. These features make New York Life Investments an appealing investment option.

We have chosen three NY Life Investments mutual funds — NYLI Epoch Global Equity Yield EPSRX, NYLI MacKay Convertible MCOAX and NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth MLRSX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

NYLI Epoch Global Equity Yield Class fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations that pay out dividends. EPSRX advisors also invest in securities issued by companies in emerging markets.

Kera Van Valen has been the lead manager of EPSRX since Feb. 28, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (2.2%), Microsoft Corp. (2.1%) and International Business Machines Corp. (2%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

EPSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9% and 8.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74%. EPSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

NYLI MacKay Convertible fund invests most of its assets in convertible securities, including bonds, debentures, corporate notes, and preferred stocks. MCOAX advisors also invest in non-convertible debt, equity securities, U.S. government securities, and cash equivalents.

Edward Silverstein has been the lead manager of MCOAX since May 1, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (2.4%), Tetra Tech, Inc. (2.3%) and NRG Energy, Inc. (2%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

MCOAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.7% and 9.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. MCOAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth fund invests a majority of its assets in large-cap companies. MLRSX advisors also invest in domestic and foreign securities.

Justin H. Kelly has been the lead manager of MLRSX since Oct. 28, 2005. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (9.7%), NVIDIA Corp. (9%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (6.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

MLRSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14% and 17.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.62%. MLRSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.