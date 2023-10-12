3 Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Your Attention

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.



Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Small/Mid-Cap Value Fund NSMAX, Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund NWCAX and Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fund FACSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.



Nuveen Small/Mid-Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic companies with market capitalization equivalent to that of the companies listed on the Russell 2500 Value Index at the time of purchase. NSMAX also invests in equity securities of foreign companies, including emerging markets.



Nuveen Small/Mid-Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%. Andrew C Hwang has been one of the fund managers of NSMAX since January 2016.



Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund invests most of its assets in equity and non-equity securities of U.S. companies. NWCAX advisors evaluate each company's ESG performance in relation to peers as part of its evaluative process.



Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. NWCAX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.99%.



Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fund seeks capital appreciation. FACSX invests in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies, which its advisor believes are undervalued, exhibit good or improving fundamentals, and have an identifiable catalyst that could close the gap between market value and fair value.



Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.1%. As of the end of April 2023, FACSX held 73 issues, with 2.1% of its assets invested in Hubbell Inc.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

