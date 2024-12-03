3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett is pretty clear about what he looks for in an excellent stock. If you look through his holdings, you'll notice that most of them demonstrate his investing criteria quite clearly. They're large, established companies with lots of cash and a purposeful role in the economy. They have a moat of some sort, often in their strong brands. These are companies that are hard to compete with and have enduring opportunities.

He's proven over time that chasing growth stocks isn't necessarily the way to beat the market. Finding top value stocks to hold for the long run can not only beat the market, but do it without the headaches and anxiety of investing in risky stocks. However, even Buffett sells sometimes, and over the past two years or so, he's sold more than he's bought.

If you're looking for great ideas right now, consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Moody's (NYSE: MCO). They're all excellent choices for the current environment. Here's why.

1. Amazon: Playing the AI trend

Amazon is not your typical Buffett stock, but it fits the criteria mentioned above. Buffett isn't big on tech stocks, and he didn't pick Amazon -- but he did greenlight it, and it's up around 130% since Berkshire Hathaway bought it in 2019.

Buffett also isn't one to ride on new trends. He hasn't jumped on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon, but he's getting exposure to today's hottest buzzword through Amazon. It's a more secure way to get access to AI than some of the more speculative stocks that are focused on AI. Why? Because Amazon is so much more than AI -- it's a cash-rich company that isn't going to go under if AI doesn't take off. Amazon also has an arsenal of assets and tools that make it likely that its AI business is going to succeed.

So far, it's already happening. AI is already generating billions of dollars for Amazon, and management sees this as just the beginning. CEO Andy Jassy often talks about the flip that's going to happen when companies move to the cloud. Right now, he says that 90% of spend is not on the cloud, but that the coming shift will be a windfall for Amazon, because Amazon is the world's largest cloud services provider. The generative AI solutions it offers make it an attractive choice for companies switching to the cloud, and it adds new, high-profile clients every quarter, such as Capital One and Datadog in the third quarter.

Amazon is a no-brainer stock for any investor looking for exposure to AI trends, and it offers much more because of its e-commerce and other businesses.

2. American Express: The classic Buffett stock

Buffett has owned American Express stock for nearly 30 years, and it epitomizes Buffett's investing approach. He owns 21.5% of the company, and it accounts for 15.3% of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, its second-highest position.

It has a global brand that Buffett says "travels," and it targets the affluent consumer. It has refreshed its line of fee-based cards to appeal to a younger affluent demographic, and 80% of new gold card signups in Q3 were from the millennial and Gen Z cohorts.

The fees American Express charges create loyalty and boost the bottom line. Unlike other credit card networks or banks, American Express also has a complete credit card business supplying its own credit and enhancing its brand. Since its consumer base is generally more affluent than average, it's more resilient under pressure and spends more when the economy is booming. Revenue continues to increase, up 8% year over year in Q3, and net income is growing despite increased provisions for losses.

American Express also pays a dividend, although the yield is lower than usual at 0.89% because American Express stock is flying this year -- up 65%, versus 28% for the S&P 500. It's well-positioned to stay strong as the economy improves and people go back to buying.

3. Moody's: The Buffett stock no one talks about

Did you know that Buffett owns Moody's stock? You could be forgiven for not realizing that, since no one talks about it. But Berkshire Hathaway owns 13.6% of the company, quite a bit, and it accounts for 4.1% of the equity portfolio, also a hefty position. Did you know that Moody's has been a market-beating stock for years? If you didn't, you should dig in.

Moody's is a financial rating agency. It provides data and risk management solutions for clients, and it has a near-duopoly with S&P Global. That's the kind of moat Buffett loves. Its ratings are in demand throughout various financial cycles, and its solutions provide value independent of economic trends. When there's economic uncertainty, like now, its services are crucial, and Moody's has been demonstrating phenomenal performance.

Revenue was up 23% in Q3 over last year, and earnings per share increased 39%. CEO Rob Fauber attributed it to the company's ability to help clients operate in an "increasingly dynamic risk environment."

Moody's also pays a dividend. Like American Express, the yield has gone down, to 0.68%, as the stock soars. It's up 29%, just outdoing the market, but it has gained about double the market over the past 10 years. It's a solid anchor stock for any portfolio, and a strong choice for uncertainty.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $849,539!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in American Express. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Datadog, Moody's, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.