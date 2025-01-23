3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

If you know anything about Warren Buffett, you probably greatly admire how he has increased the value of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, by an annual average of nearly 20% over close to 60 years. Buffett has bought many great companies outright and has invested in the stock of other companies. For example, Berkshire owns the likes of GEICO, Benjamin Moore, Dairy Queen International, the entire BNSF railroad, and sizable chunks of companies such as American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.

You might aim to share in Buffett's success by investing in Berkshire yourself. Alternatively, you might consider buying some of the stocks he or his investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, have bought. Here are three to learn about and consider.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

1. Amazon

Berkshire recently owned close to $2 billion worth of stock in Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- some 10 million shares. It's only Berkshire's 17th-largest holding, but it might deserve to be a bigger portion of your portfolio.

Yes, it's home to the massive online marketplace you're surely familiar with, but there's more -- such as its Amazon Web Services, the leading cloud computing platform. Amazon also includes properties such as GoodReads, Fire devices, Zappos shoes, Ring devices, Whole Foods Market, and Audible, among many other businesses. It's also been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).

Amazon is huge, with a recent market value of $2.4 trillion, and it's still growing at a good clip. In its third quarter, revenue increased by 11% year over year, with international revenue growing by 12% and operating income rising by 55%. With its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36, well below its five-year average of 52, the stock seems attractively valued.

2. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a major integrated oil and gas enterprise, and it was recently Berkshire's fifth-biggest holding, valued at nearly $17.5 billion. If you buy into it, note that the energy industry is rather cyclical, going through periods of ups and downs -- while generally growing. Chevron has grown into a business with a recent market value of nearly $290 billion.

Chevron's third-quarter results weren't as impressive as some might have wanted; it topped various expectations but with smaller-than-expected losses. It also rewarded its shareholders with $7.7 billion -- partly via dividend payments and partly via stock repurchases. Chevron has long been a terrific dividend-paying stock and has upped its payout for dozens of years in a row. The company plans to cut its spending by some $2 billion, which can lead to even better results for shareholders.

Chevron's forward P/E was recently 13, a bit below its five-year average of 14, suggesting a reasonable or attractive price. Its dividend yield was recently 4%.

3. Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a financial powerhouse, recently sporting a market value of $620 billion. It was also recently Berkshire's 15th-largest holding. (It's worth noting that Berkshire's second-biggest holding is American Express, which is another specialist in payment cards and more.)

There's a lot to like about Visa's business -- starting with its dominance. It operates in more than 200 countries and territories, boasts some 4.5 billion cards worldwide, and facilitates roughly 300 billion transactions per year valued at more than $15 trillion. It's still growing, too -- with revenue up 12% year over year in its fourth quarter and net income up 14%.

Visa isn't the most attractively valued cashless transaction specialist, but its recent forward P/E of 28.5 is roughly the same as its five-year average, suggesting a reasonable valuation for a solid grower. Its recent dividend yield of 0.74% may not be inspiring, but it has been growing at an impressive rate. Its dividends per share per year were recently $2.15, up from $1.58 in 2022 and just $1.05 in 2019. Visa's business is also not very capital-intensive, which is a plus for many investors.

These are just a few of many solid companies owned entirely or partially by Berkshire Hathaway. Take a closer look at the ones that interest you. And remember that you might also look into some high-performing dividend-focused ETFs or some ETFs that are growing briskly with or without generating much dividend income.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $901,323!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon, American Express, Berkshire Hathaway, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.