3 No-Brainer Stock Buys for the Second Quarter

Despite all of the recent market volatility, three stocks are flashing buy signals from Wall Street analysts, suggesting upside potential in the second quarter. Against a mixed market backdrop, with some sectors showing weakness and others resilience, these companies have attracted attention due to a combination of recent price dips and positive analyst sentiment.

While each company presents a different risk profile, their potential for growth in the coming months makes all three worth a closer look for investors.

Costco: Recent Pullback Creates Buying Opportunity

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:COST]

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), a retail sector anchor stock, has experienced a noticeable price decline in recent weeks. As of the market close on March 21, 2025, the stock was trading around $895.50, reflecting a decrease of over 13% in the past month. This downturn, however, has not deterred analysts, many of whom view it as a strategic entry point for investors.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is a Moderate Buy, with a consensus price target of approximately $1,029.00. This represents a potential upside of nearly 15% from the current trading price. Several firms have recently reiterated or adjusted their favorable ratings. This positive analyst action indicates a belief that the recent price weakness is temporary and does not reflect fundamental issues with the company.

Analysts point to several key factors supporting their optimism. Costco's strong membership renewal rates, a critical component of its business model, have remained healthy, providing a consistent revenue stream. This stability, even within broader economic uncertainties, is a significant positive.

Furthermore, Costco's ongoing expansion into new markets, domestically and internationally, is seen as a catalyst for continued growth. The company's proven ability to attract and retain customers with its value proposition positions it well, particularly in an environment where consumers may be increasingly price-conscious.

While recent insider selling, including the CEO's sale of 3,600 shares, has raised some eyebrows, the overwhelming positive analyst sentiment and strong institutional ownership (over 68%) suggest that the long-term outlook remains favorable.

American Airlines: Cleared for Takeoff?

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:AAL]

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has faced significant headwinds in recent years. The stock's performance reflects this turbulence, with a decline of over 26% in the past month and over 33% in the last three months. However, recent analyst ratings upgrades suggest a potential shift in trajectory, positioning the airline for a possible turnaround in the second quarter.

The consensus rating for AAL is now a Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $19.30, implying an upside potential of over 70%. In March 2025, Citigroup (NYSE: C) maintained its Buy rating, although lowering the price target to $20.00, and TD Cowen boosted their target, maintaining their Buy rating.

Perhaps most significantly, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AAL to Buy from Neutral on February 26, 2025, setting a price target of $24.00.

The upgrades are based on the anticipation of AAL successfully implementing announced company-specific improvements and an overall recovery of the airline industry. Analysts cite strong booking trends for the upcoming summer travel season as a primary driver of their positive outlook.

Increased passenger load factors, indicating fuller planes and improved efficiency, are also contributing to the bullish sentiment. Furthermore, American Airlines' ongoing efforts to streamline operations, manage costs, and optimize its route network are being recognized as positive steps toward sustained profitability.

Strategy: Well-Positioned for the Bitcoin Rally

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:MSTR]

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), now doing business as Strategy, presents a unique investment proposition because it is tightly intertwined with the volatile world of cryptocurrency. While the company operates in the enterprise analytics software space, it is now best known for its substantial holdings of Bitcoin, making its stock price highly correlated with the digital asset's performance.

MSTR's stock has seen significant volatility; while it gained over 100% in the last six months, it has pulled back by about 20% over the past three months, creating a buying opportunity for investors.

Despite the pullback, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Strategy, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $536.90. This translates to a potential upside of nearly 80%. The primary driver of this optimism is the anticipated continued appreciation of Bitcoin.

Analysts are forecasting expected gains for the cryptocurrency, with several positive catalysts currently pending. Strategy's significant Bitcoin reserves directly benefit from any upward price movement. Furthermore, despite market volatility, the company's unwavering commitment to its Bitcoin strategy is viewed positively by some analysts, signaling a long-term belief in the asset's value.

Tactical Portfolio Moves: Mixing Value, Turnarounds, and High-Beta Assets

Costco, American Airlines, and Strategy each offer compelling investment prospects for Q2 2025. Costco's steady performance and analyst confidence during a retail sector pullback suggest reliable upside potential. American Airlines, buoyed by positive industry trends and strategic upgrades, presents a turnaround opportunity for those willing to embrace a higher risk-reward scenario.

Finally, Strategy's fortunes, tied intrinsically to Bitcoin's volatile trajectory, offer a high-stakes play for investors who are bullish on cryptocurrency's future. These diverse stocks cater to a range of investment strategies, underscoring the importance of due diligence and strategic portfolio allocation when navigating the market in the second quarter of 2025.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.