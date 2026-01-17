3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Dillard's has handily beaten the market over the past five years, largely due to the retailer's aggressive dividend and share repurchase efforts.

Nexstar Broadcast Group could continue its dividend growth streak, thanks to potential cost synergies from a proposed merger.

Target remains a solid dividend stock, and the recent emergence of shareholder activism at the retailer could help shares continue their rebound.

10 stocks we like better than Dillard's ›

When it comes to dividend stocks, I like to consider multiple criteria, not just dividend yield, dividend growth record, or other factors. Focus too much on dividend yield, and you could become overexposed to potential yield traps.

Focus too much on dividend growth track record, and you may end up buying too many of the lower-yield dividend growth stars of yesteryear, forsaking any up-and-coming names offering higher forward yields that could be Dividend Kings in the making.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

With this in mind, weighing yield against dividend growth history, as well as by dividend payout ratios, I have come across three stocks that, at today's prices, seem like ideal choices for a dividend stock portfolio: Dillard's (NYSE: DDS), Nexstar Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: NXST), and Target (NYSE: TGT).

Dividends and buybacks have made Dillard's a long-term winner

Between December 2020 and December 2025, shares in department store retailer Dillard's rallied more than 1,200%. With that level of outperformance, the stock not only handily beat the S&P 500 index, but Nvidia and Bitcoin as well.

Yes, a significant portion of Dillard's substantial gains stemmed from the company's post-COVID recovery. However, what has sustained the continued rally has been its aggressive share repurchase and dividend growth policies.

Dillard's has a 15-year track record of dividend growth, with payouts increasing by an average of 12.9% annually over the last five years. Although it's questionable whether this stock will rally another 11-fold between now and 2030, a 4.8% forward yield, coupled with further return of capital efforts, suggests further solid gains ahead.

A pending merger could help sustain Nexstar's dividend growth streak

Nexstar Media Group is America's largest owner of broadcast television stations. Nexstar has successfully continued to maximize the profitability of these legacy media assets, largely through aggressive cost-cutting.

As a result, Nexstar has increased its dividend aggressively in recent years. Currently, the stock has a forward dividend yield of 3.5%, but a payout ratio of just 45%. Plenty of cash flow remains for debt repayment, share repurchases, as well as new acquisitions.

Speaking of mergers and acquisitions, a pending deal to acquire Tegna, if approved by regulators, could lead to further earnings growth, thanks to potential cost synergies. Nexstar could, in turn, use this further earnings growth to sustain its dividend growth streak, which now spans 12 years.

As a new catalyst emerges, Target remains a solid dividend and turnaround stock

Previously, I've lauded Target's bona fides as a high-yield dividend stock and as a turnaround play. Since late last year, shares in the department store retailer have rallied, but don't assume you have missed the boat here. Primarily, this is because, in addition to existing catalysts, a new catalyst has emerged.

Target has become a "target" of activist hedge fund Toms Capital. Only time will tell if this activist fund pushes for major changes at the company, but the additional pressure could help increase the chances that management succeeds with existing turnaround efforts.

In turn, this could be a major positive for both share price and dividend growth. Currently, Target has a forward yield of 4.1%, with a payout ratio of just under 60%. Target is a Dividend King, with 57 years of consecutive annual dividend growth under its belt.

Should you buy stock in Dillard's right now?

Before you buy stock in Dillard's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dillard's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.