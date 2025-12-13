3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Evergy offers an attractive dividend yield and has strong growth prospects.

Prudential Financial's dividend is rock-solid.

Realty Income has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

You don't have to wait until the New Year to celebrate. At least, that's the case if you're an income investor. There are plenty of great dividend stocks worth cheering about.

One problem, though, is that selecting which dividend stocks to buy can be difficult. However, I think some stocks make the decision-making process easy. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

1. Evergy

If you don't live in Kansas or Missouri, you might not be familiar with Evergy (NASDAQ: EVRG). However, if you do live in either of those states, the company is a household name. Evergy provides energy to around 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri through its subsidiaries Evergy Kansas Central, Evergy Metro, and Evergy Missouri West.

I think this stock should be a household name for income investors nationwide. Evergy's forward dividend yield is 3.8%. The energy provider has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years, including a 4% increase announced last month.

Like many utility stocks, Evergy has delivered solid gains in 2025. Evergy's performance is especially impressive considering the weather headwinds the company faced in the second and third quarters, with what CEO David Campbell called "cooler than normal summer weather."

Over the long term, though, Evergy's prospects remain strong. Both Kansas and Missouri offer tax incentives for data centers, making the states attractive to tech companies. Relative to its modest size, Evergy's backlog of large customers requiring power is one of the largest in the U.S.

2. Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) has one of the most recognizable slogans of the last few decades: "Get a piece of the rock." The financial services company currently has approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management and operates in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

The company's dividend has been rock-solid. Prudential has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and counting. Its forward dividend yield is 4.7%. The financial services giant also has a manageable dividend payout ratio of 73%.

Granted, Prudential's stock performance has been underwhelming. Shares remain down year to date while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has soared by 17%. However, the overall market is priced at a premium, but Prudential isn't. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is a low 7.8.

Even better, the picture could be improving for the company. Prudential reported record-high adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025, with growth in every business. Management is focused on improving margins and offering more products and services to retirees, a tremendous growth opportunity.

3. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) ranks as the sixth-largest global real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns 15,542 properties in nine countries valued at $61 billion. The REIT has 1,647 tenants representing 92 industries, including familiar names such as 7-Eleven (owned by Seven & I Holdings (OTC: SVNDY)), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Walgreens, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

You won't find many dividend programs as good as Realty Income's. The REIT pays its dividends monthly and has even registered the trademark of "The Monthly Dividend Company." Realty Income has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and 113 consecutive quarters. Its forward dividend yield is a juicy 5.7%.

Sure, Realty Income's stock hasn't delivered awe-inspiring gains this year. However, its total return isn't too shabby.

Most importantly, Realty Income offers investors both stability and solid growth prospects. Since listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, its beta is only 0.5, indicating low volatility. The REIT's total addressable market is $14 trillion. Around $8.5 trillion of that total is in Europe, where Realty Income doesn't face significant competition.

Keith Speights has positions in Evergy, Prudential Financial, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.