3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Enterprise Products Partners will produce significantly more free cash flow in 2026.

Medtronic is only two years away from achieving a rare dividend milestone.

VICI Properties has delivered peer-leading dividend growth since its formation.

Dividend stocks are smart investments. Over the last 50 years, they have outperformed non-dividend payers by more than two-to-one (9.2% average annual total return compared to 4.3%), according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. The highest total returns have come from dividend growth stocks (10.2%).

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) have excellent track records of increasing their dividends. They have visible catalysts on the horizon that should drive dividend growth in the coming years. That makes them no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

Cashing in on its capital investments

Enterprise Products Partners is nearing the end of a multi-year capital investment phase that began in 2022. The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form each year, is placing $6 billion of organic capital projects into commercial service during the second half of this year. Those projects should supply it with significant incremental cash flow as they ramp up their volumes in the coming quarters.

This year marked a peak in investment spending for the MLP at $4.5 billion. Enterprise expects its growth capital spending to decline to a range of $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion next year. With its cash flow rising and capital spending falling, the MLP will produce substantially more free cash flow in 2026.

That will give it more money to return to investors via dividends and repurchases. Enterprise recently boosted its repurchase authorization from $2 billion to $5 billion. Meanwhile, it has raised its distribution payment for 27 years in a row, including by 3.8% over the past year. Future increases will push its already lucrative 6.7%-yielding payout even higher.

Healthy growth with a pending catalyst

Medtronic has increased its dividend for 48 straight years. That has it two years shy of becoming a Dividend King, an elite group of companies that have raised their payouts for at least 50 years in a row. The medical technology giant's dividend currently yields 2.8%, more than double the S&P 500's level of 1.2%.

The company is growing at a healthy rate. Its revenue was up 6.6% in its fiscal 2026 second quarter, while its earnings per share rose 8%.

Medtronic is undertaking several actions to further enhance its growth rate and unlock shareholder value. It plans to separate its diabetes business in the coming year, which should boost its margins and earnings per share. The company is also evaluating additional strategic moves, including potential divestitures and acquisitions. These moves could help accelerate its already healthy growth rate, putting it in an even stronger position to continue increasing its dividend.

A low-risk gamble on continued peer-leading dividend growth

VICI Properties increased its dividend by another 4% in September, extending its streak to eight years in a row (every year since its formation). The real estate investment trust (REIT) has grown its payout at a peer-leading 6.6% compound annual rate during that period, well above the 2.3% average of other REITs focused on triple net lease (NNN) real estate. The landlord's dividend now yields 6.4%.

The REIT recently agreed to buy seven gaming assets in Nevada in a nearly $1.2 billion sale-leaseback transaction with Golden Entertainment. The deal should close in the middle of 2026 and help further diversify its portfolio by adding exposure to the Las Vegas Locals market and a 15th tenant to its rent roll. The acquisition will also boost its rental income, setting the stage for continued dividend increases.

The transaction's structure will preserve VICI Properties' financial flexibility, allowing it to continue investing in experiential real estate. In addition to acquiring properties, VICI Properties will make credit investments supported by experiential properties. For example, earlier this year, it agreed to provide up to $510 million in development funds for a new casino and resort and made a $450 million mezzanine loan backed by a luxury mixed-use development. These credit investments produce interest income and often include the option to acquire the underlying property in the future. They help support the REIT's ability to continue increasing its attractive dividend.

More dividend growth ahead in 2026

Enterprise Products Partners, Medtronic, and VICI Properties all have long records of increasing their high-yielding dividends. With visible growth catalysts on the horizon, they're almost certain to continue expanding their payouts in 2026. That makes them no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Enterprise Products Partners, Medtronic, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners, Medtronic, and Vici Properties and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $75 calls on Medtronic and short January 2026 $85 calls on Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.