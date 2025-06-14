3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has created unprecedented opportunities for investors, but finding the right stocks requires looking beyond the hype. While hundreds of companies claim AI expertise, only a handful possess the technology, scale, and customer relationships to dominate this transformative market.

Three companies stand out as no-brainer investments for those seeking exposure to AI's massive growth potential: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), and Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM). Read on to find out more about these incredible AI stocks.

Nvidia remains the undisputed AI champion

Even with billions in lost revenue due to China export restrictions, Nvidia continues to prove why it's the bedrock of any serious AI investment strategy. In its latest quarter, the company delivered 69% year-over-year revenue growth to $44.1 billion despite absorbing a $4.5 billion inventory write-down tied to China-specific chips.

The core reason? Nvidia's unmatched technological edge. Its new Blackwell chips are more than twice as fast as the previous generation, with 2,496 units completing advanced AI training in just 27 minutes. This leap in performance is perfectly timed as the industry pivots from training to inference -- the phase where AI systems process real-time queries and Nvidia's architecture remains dominant.

CEO Jensen Huang recently committed up to $500 billion toward U.S. AI infrastructure over the next four years through domestic manufacturing partnerships. Meanwhile, data center revenue surged 73% to $39 billion last quarter, further extending Nvidia's lead over rivals like Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices.

Despite its scale, Nvidia trades at just 33 times forward earnings -- a compelling multiple given its explosive growth and irreplaceable position at the heart of the AI revolution.

CoreWeave powers the AI infrastructure boom

While Nvidia builds the chips, CoreWeave provides the cloud infrastructure that makes AI accessible to companies worldwide. Since its March 2025 initial public offering (IPO) at $40, shares have rocketed to around $147 as of June 13, 2025 -- a 269% return that reflects the market's hunger for pure play AI infrastructure exposure.

CoreWeave's competitive advantage stems from its prescient bet on GPU-based cloud computing. The company operates 32 data centers housing over 250,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), making it one of the largest specialized AI cloud providers globally. This early positioning has attracted the industry's biggest players: Microsoft generates 62% of CoreWeave's revenue, while Meta and OpenAI rely on the company for critical computing power.

The financial results validate this strategic positioning. First-quarter 2025 revenue exploded 420% year over year to $982 million, with full-year guidance calling for $4.9 to $5.1 billion. More impressive still, CoreWeave sits on a $25.9 billion revenue backlog -- including an $11.9 billion OpenAI deal -- providing exceptional visibility into future growth.

Yes, the company remains unprofitable as it races to build data centers fast enough to meet demand. But 74% gross margins demonstrate the pricing power that comes from controlling scarce GPU resources when everyone needs them. For investors willing to stomach the volatility, CoreWeave offers unmatched exposure to the picks-and-shovels opportunity of the AI gold rush.

Symbotic brings AI to the physical world

While most AI investments focus on software and chips, Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) applies AI to solve real-world logistics challenges. The company's warehouse automation systems use AI-powered robots to revolutionize how goods move through supply chains, addressing a market projected to reach $35 billion by 2030.

Symbotic's Q2 2025 results showcased accelerating momentum, with revenue hitting $550 million -- up 40% year over year. More importantly, the company has transitioned to positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $35 million while maintaining a massive $22.4 billion contracted backlog. This visibility into future revenue sets Symbotic apart from more speculative AI plays.

The ultimate validation comes from who's buying. Walmart, Albertsons, and at least seven other major retailers have committed to multiyear deployments that fundamentally transform how they operate their distribution networks. These aren't cautious pilot programs -- they're complete overhauls of critical infrastructure. With 46 systems already deployed and manufacturing capacity expanding to meet surging demand, Symbotic has reached the rare point where proven technology meets a massive market opportunity.

