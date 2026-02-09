3 Natixis Mutual Funds Worth Buying for Long-Term Returns

Natixis Investment Managers launched its operations in 2004 and now handles $1.5 trillion in assets under management through its 15+ independent investment managers who operate from 25+ offices worldwide. It offers mutual fund investments through its equity funds, fixed-income funds, and multi-asset investment options.

Natixis mutual funds operate an investment management system that employs multiple managers who conduct independent research and risk assessment to make investment decisions. The fund’s lineup contains actively managed equity and fixed-income strategies together with diversified portfolios that combine different asset classes. The investment process includes environmental, social and governance elements.

We have chosen three Natixis mutual funds —Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap (VNVAX), Gateway (GATEX) and Loomis Sayles Strategic Alpha (LABAX)— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap fund invests most of its assets in mid-cap companies whose market capitalization falls within the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Dennis G. Alff has been the lead manager of VNVAX since Oct. 31, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Hubbell Inc (3.7%), Western Alliance Bancorp (3.4%) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (3.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

VNVAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.6% and 10.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%. VNVAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Gateway fund seeks to capture the majority of the higher returns associated with equity market investments, while exposing investors to significantly less risk than other equity investments. GATEX invests in all the stocks included on the S&P 500 Index.

Michael T. Buckius has been the lead manager of GATEX since June 1, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (8.2%), Microsoft Corp. (7.3%) and Apple Inc. (7%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GATEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.4% and 7.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. GATEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Loomis Sayles Strategic Alpha fund invests most of its assets in below-investment-grade fixed-income securities, derivatives and non-U.S. currency-denominated investments.

Matthew J. Eagan has been the lead manager of LABAX since Dec. 15, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (54.6%), U.S. Treasury notes (4.6%) and U.S. Treasury bills (4.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

LABAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8% and 3.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.98%. LABAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

