3 Nationwide Mutual Funds Worth Buying for Higher Returns

Founded in 1926, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and its affiliated companies, collectively known as Nationwide, have total assets amounting to an impressive $270.2 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Nationwide stands out with an impressive average expense ratio of 0.88%.This means that investors can maximize their returns without being burdened by high fees that can erode gains over time.



Additionally, 64.59% of Nationwide's mutual funds are categorized as no-load funds, meaning there are no upfront sales charges. It offers a compelling proposition for investors seeking a reliable, cost-effective and diversified approach to achieving their financial objectives. With a rich history, strong financial standing, low expense ratios and a wide range of fund choices, Nationwide stands as a trustworthy partner for investors on their journey to financial success.



From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Nationwide mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.



Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund NWAMX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities.



Keith Howell Jr has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Feb 28, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.5%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(4%) and Exxon Mobil Corp (3.6%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 20.3% and 10.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.94%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Nationwide Amundi Strat Inc Fund NWXEX seeks to achieve a high level of current income by investing in U.S. government securities, foreign government bonds, U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, debentures, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, convertible bonds and corporate loans.



Jeffrey C. Galloway has been the lead manager of NWXEX since Feb 27, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fhlmc Struc Agency Credit (1.6%), Nomura Holdings, Inc. (1.4%) and Enel Fin Intl Nv (1.3%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



NWXEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.97%. NWXEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val Fund NWHFX invests in common stocks of small-cap value companies, with market capitalizations falling within a range that closely resembles the market capitalization spectrum of companies featured in the Russell 2000 Value Index.



Thomas J. Mudge has been the lead manager of NWHFX since Dec 30, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like WESCO International, Inc. (1%), Atkore Inc. (1%) and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (0.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023.

NWHFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 19.5% and 6.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.16%. NWHFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NWHFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWXEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWAMX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.