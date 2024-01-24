3 Nationwide Mutual Funds to Buy for Stable Returns

Nationwide, a financial services company that was established in 1990 and based in Columbus, OH, offers a range of financial services, including mutual funds. The average expense ratio across all Nationwide mutual funds stands at a competitive 0.88%, demonstrating the firm's dedication to minimizing fees and expenses, and an impressive 64.59% of the funds are classified as no-load funds. With their standing legacy and commitment to prosperity, Nationwide funds are a favored choice for investment.

Investing in Nationwide mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Nationwide mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Nationwide Fund GNWRX seeks total return through a flexible combination of capital appreciation and current income. GNWRX invests primarily in common stocks and convertible securities in companies with above-average revenue growth, consistent and above-average earnings growth, or attractive price valuations.

Mary L. Pryshlak has been the lead manager of GNWRX since Feb 27, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.1%), Alphabet Inc (5.9%) and Amazon.com, Inc (5.4%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

GNWRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.8% and 15.3%, respectively. GNWRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.14%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Nationwide Bailard Technology and Science Fund NWHQX invests in companies operating in the technology and science sectors. NWHQX advisors also invest in common stocks that have a strong potential for sales and earnings growth, all while maintaining a reasonable valuation.

Christopher Moshy has been the lead manager of NWHQX since Dec 31, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (11.4%), NVIDIA Corp (7.9%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (5.6%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

NWHQX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.8% and 20.6%, respectively. NWHQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%.

Nationwide Global Sust Eq Fund GGEAX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. GGEAX advisors also invest in stocks of U.S. and foreign companies.

Adam Jokich has been the lead manager of GGEAX since Aug 11, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (4.5%), UnitedHealth Group Inc (3%) and Adobe Inc (2.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

GGEAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.5% and 13.3%, respectively. GGEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GNWRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWHQX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GGEAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.