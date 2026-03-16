3 Nationwide Mutual Funds for a Stable Portfolio

Nationwide Group is a mutual insurer based in Columbus, OH, established in 1926. It offers a diverse range of mutual funds covering asset classes, including U.S. and international equities, fixed income and alternatives. Nationwide’s investment process combines fundamental and quantitative research at the security level, focusing on earnings and financial condition, as well as market and sector analysis. Sustainability is also considered in the investment process.

We have chosen three Nationwide mutual funds — Nationwide NWFAX,Nationwide Bailard Sm Cp Val NWHFX and Nationwide Bailard Intl Eqs NWHJX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Nationwide fund seeks total return through a flexible combination of capital appreciation and current income. NWFAX invests primarily in common stocks and convertible securities in companies with above-average revenue growth, consistent and above-average earnings growth, or attractive price valuations.

Susan Bao has been the lead manager of NWFAX since July 1, 2025. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (10.9%), Microsoft Corp (8.7%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (5.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

NWFAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.3% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%. NWFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Nationwide Bailard Sm Cp Val fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies whose market capitalization falls under the range of the Russell 2000 Value Index.

Thomas J. Mudge has been the lead manager of NWHFX since Dec. 31, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares Micro-Cap ETF (1.3%), Vanguard Small Cap Value Index Admiral (1.1%) and Resideo Technologies Inc. (1%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

NWHFX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.1 % and 10.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. NWHFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Nationwide Bailard Intl Eqs fund invests its assets in equity securities, primarily common stocks of companies, including those issued by U.S. firms.

Eric P. Leve has been the lead manager of NWHJX since Dec. 31, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like ASML Holding NV ADRhedged (2%), AstraZeneca PLC (1.8%) and SAP SE (1.7%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

NWHJX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.2% and 12.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.19%. NWHJX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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