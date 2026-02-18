3 Names to Watch as Homebuilders Near Breakout

The homebuilding sector is off to an exceptionally strong start this year. While it has lagged behind leadership groups like technology in recent years, 2026 has opened with a sharp reversal in momentum. The State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA: XHB) is already up 17% year-to-date, notably outperforming a broader market that started the year slightly in the red.

That strength reflects a broader rotation underway. Capital has flowed out of high-multiple growth areas such as technology and software and into more defensive and asset-backed sectors, including consumer staples, energy, and homebuilders.

Sentiment has also improved as investors look ahead to potential interest rate cuts and confront a persistent structural housing shortage in the United States. Analysts estimate that the country is short as many as 4 million homes, on top of the typical 1.5 million units needed annually to meet baseline demand. If borrowing costs ease while underlying demand remains firm, builders could find themselves in a favorable position, with supply expansion meeting durable demand.

For investors bullish on the theme, three names stand out for their relative strength and recent momentum.

XHB: A Diversified Sector Bet

For broad exposure, XHB offers a straightforward solution. The ETF tracks the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and provides diversified access to U.S.-focused housing and housing-related companies, with 86% of its geographic exposure in the United States.

Its allocations extend beyond pure home construction. About 47% of the portfolio is in household durables, 17% in building products, 13% in specialty retail, and 11% in construction materials. The fund is also relatively balanced; its top 25 holdings are closely weighted, with the largest position at 3.7% and the 25th at 2.9%, reducing single-stock concentration risk.

Technically, XHB has been consolidating in a multi-year range, with support near $100 and resistance around $126. The ETF has recently pushed toward the upper end of that range.

A sustained move above resistance could signal a broader breakout if momentum continues through the first quarter.

PulteGroup: Technical Strength Meets Value

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) has emerged as one of the sector’s clear leaders, climbing 21.5% year to date. The stock has formed a broad bullish wedge on the weekly chart and recently cleared a key pivot high, bringing the $150 level into focus as a potential breakout zone. A decisive move above that mark would confirm a multi-year technical breakout.

Fundamentally, the company remains attractively valued. Shares trade at a P/E of 12.8 and offer a dividend yield of 0.73%, alongside a consensus Moderate Buy rating. In its most recent quarterly report, PulteGroup delivered EPS of $2.96, beating expectations of $2.86, while revenue of $4.4 billion came in ahead of estimates despite a slight year-over-year decline. The combination of earnings resilience and improving price action reinforces its leadership position within the group.

Toll Brothers: Nearing a Breakout

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) has also impressed, gaining nearly 23% year-to-date.

Following a recent rally, the stock now trades just about 2% below its prior all-time high, a level that doubles as a major technical inflection point. A breakout above that high could open the door to further upside.

Known for its luxury residential and mixed-use developments, Toll Brothers continues to command a premium niche within the housing market. Even after its strong run, valuation remains reasonable, with a P/E of 12.25 and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The stock also carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating. Investors will be watching its upcoming earnings report, scheduled for Feb. 17, closely, with estimates calling for $2.06 in EPS on $1.86 billion in revenue.

