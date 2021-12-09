3 Must-Have MFS Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $668.7 billion in assets under management as of Nov 30, 2021. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX, MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 MVCJX, and MFS Value Fund Class 529A EAVLX. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A aims for total return. MGLAX mostly invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. MGLAX may invest the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but a significant percentage of the assets are invested in issuers in a single country.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%. As of the end of October 2021, MGLAX held 61 issues, with 6.9% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 aims for capital appreciation and invests most of its assets in companies with medium-market capitalization. Such companies have market capitalization similar to those companies that are included on the Russell Midcap Value Index.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%. Kevin J. Schmitz is the fund manager of MVCJX since 2008.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A aims for capital growth. EAVLX mostly invests in equity securities of companies it perceives as undervalued. These securities may comprise common stocks and other securities that have an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 15% over the last three years. EAVLX has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

