3 Must-Buy MFS Mutual Funds

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $501 billion in assets under management as of Oct 31, 2019. MFS deals in more than 60 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks as well as fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,700 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A OTCAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-market-capitalization companies. According to MFS, medium-market-capitalization issuers as those that have market capitalizations similar to those of companies included on the Russell Midcap Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. OTCAX has returned 37.4% in a year.

As of December 2019, OTCAX held 94 issues with 3.97% of its assets invested in Global Payments Inc.

MFS Research Fund Class AMFRFX targets capital appreciation. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of several industries and aims to add value through its selection of stocks. These equity securities mostly comprise common stocks. MFRFX has returned 33.1% in a year.

MFRFX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

MFS International New Discovery Fund Class A MIDAX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in foreign equity securities, which could also comprise emerging market equity securities. The equity securities consist of common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer. MIDAX has returned 22.5% in a year.

David A. Antonelli is one of the fund managers of MIDAX since 1997.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.