3 Morgan Stanley Mutual Funds to Buy for Long-Term Returns

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has operated for more than 50 years, managing approximately $1.8 trillion in assets across 55 offices in 25 countries. The company offers multiple mutual fund options, which include equity, fixed-income, multi-asset and alternative investment strategies. The firm implements sustainable investment approaches through its handpicked mutual funds that use environmental, social and governance principles to select investments. The combination of these factors makes this investment option truly exceptional.

We have chosen three Morgan Stanley mutual funds —Morgan Stanley Pathway Intl Eq (TIEUX), Morgan Stanley Global Endurance (MSJAX) and Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity (MSEEX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Morgan Stanley Pathway Intl Eq fund seeks capital appreciation. TIEUX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies located outside the United States.

Simon Webber has been the lead manager of TIEUX since Jan. 1, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like SAP SE (1.8%), Roche Holding AG (1.6%) and AstraZeneca PLC (1.4%) as of May 31, 2025.

TIEUX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.4% and 13.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.59%. TIE UX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Morgan Stanley Global Endurance fund invests in global equities with market capitalizations similar to those in the MSCI All Country World Index, focusing on companies with improving returns on capital, solid visibility, strong free cash flow and attractive returns.

Manas Gautam has been the lead manager of MSJAX since Dec. 31, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Victoria PLC (1.5%), Appian Corp (1.1%) and Domino's Pizza, Inc. (1%) as of July 31, 2025.

MSJAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.3% and 2.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.35%. MSJAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of European issuers.

Kristian Heugh has been the lead manager of MSEEX since April 14, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like DSV A/S (8.7%), Spotify Technology SA (8.5%) and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (7.7%) as of July 31, 2025.

MSEEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.14%. MSEEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

