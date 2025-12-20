3 Monster Dividend Stocks Yielding As Much As 13.6%

Key Points

AGNC Investment has maintained its lucrative monthly dividend for more than five consecutive years.

Delek Logistics has increased its distribution payment for 51 straight quarters.

Ares Capital has delivered 16 years of dividend stability and growth.

10 stocks we like better than AGNC Investment Corp. ›

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near its all-time low at around 1.2%. However, many stocks offer much higher yields, including several with dividend yields in the double digits.

Here's a closer look at three stocks with monster dividend yields.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) currently yields 13.6%, more than 10 times higher than the S&P 500. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has a very straightforward investment strategy. It buys residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are guaranteed against credit losses by government agencies, such as Freddie Mac. These pools of residential mortgages generate very low-risk, fixed-income returns for the REIT. AGNC increases its return potential (and risk profile) by investing in MBS on a leveraged basis primarily through repurchase agreements.

This strategy can be very lucrative. AGNC is currently earning a return on equity in the mid-to-high teens. That aligns with its cost of capital (dividend payments and operating costs). As long as these metrics remain in alignment, AGNC Investment can maintain its monthly dividend. The mortgage REIT has paid the same rate since early 2020.

However, if market conditions deteriorate significantly in the future and cause its returns to fall short of its costs, the REIT might need to reset its dividend. It has had to do that several times over the years, including in 2020.

Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) currently yields 10.1%. The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form each year, owns a portfolio of energy midstream assets, including pipelines, processing plants, and storage terminals. These assets generate predictable cash flow backed by long-term contracts.

The MLP expects to generate enough cash to cover its monster payout by 1.3 times this year. That gives it a decent cushion while allowing it to retain some money to invest in expanding its operations. The company recently completed its Libby 2 gas processing plant and has expanded its water infrastructure through the acquisitions of Gravity and H2O Midstream.

Delek Logistics' growth investments have enabled it to steadily increase its distribution. The MLP recently extended its streak to 51 consecutive quarterly raises. It has the financial flexibility to continue growing its operations and payout in the future.

Ares Capital Corporation

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) currently has a 9.6% dividend yield. The business development company (BDC) makes debt and equity investments in private companies. It has a diversified portfolio with investments in nearly 600 companies, comprising primarily secured loans (71% of its assets). The company has an exceptional investment track record, with a cumulative net realized loss of 0% since its inception.

These investments generate interest and dividend income, which Ares distributes to investors through its quarterly dividend payments. The company has paid its current dividend rate since 2022. It has paid a stable or higher regular quarterly dividend rate for more than 16 straight years. The BDC has also periodically paid additional supplemental dividends from its excess income.

Ares Capital routinely makes new investments. It has deep relationships with banks and institutional capital providers, enabling it to routinely raise additional funding for new loans. It raised over $1 billion in fresh capital in the third quarter, providing it with ample dry powder to make new investments to support its dividend payments. It made $3.9 billion of new investment commitments during the third quarter across 35 new and 45 existing portfolio companies. The company also exited $2.6 billion of investments, giving it additional capital to invest in new opportunities.

Monster income stocks

AGNC Investment, Delek Midstream Partners, and Ares Capital currently offer big-time yields. These companies also have solid track records of maintaining (and in some cases increasing) their hefty payouts. While they are higher-risk investments, they could provide risk-tolerant investors with lots of income in the coming years.

Should you buy stock in AGNC Investment Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in AGNC Investment Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AGNC Investment Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 20, 2025.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.